"We need the same structure as men’s football" admits Souza

The Lionesses face South American opposition on Thursday evening at a sold-out Wembley stadium, with the possibility of lifting the Women's Finalissima trophy if they defeat Brazil.

After their match against the former Copa America Femenina champions, they will host Australia at the Gtech Community Stadium next week.

Sarina Wiegman, England's manager, has been charged with the arduous task of selecting a starting eleven for this year's international competition, picking from a talented bunch.

She acknowledged it had been a challenging process but ensured her two starting teams will be interesting to watch later Down Under this year.

“We are getting prepared for the World Cup. I think that is going to be an incredible tournament, more countries I think the level of the game has improved a lot, it’s very exciting at the moment to be part of the women’s game because it is growing so fast.”

Lauren James, Georgia Stanway, Jess Carter and Lucy Bronze of England celebrate during a training session at St George's Park on April 05, 2023 in Burton upon Trent, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Key player Millie Bright recently left the pitch due to an injury in the first leg Champions League game against Lyon, missing three games in all competitions. She was initially called up to the England side but withdrew, seeing Lotte Wubben-Moy retain her place.

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes’ most recent update on the defender has not seen much movement after she revealed she would see a specialist to help her injury at the start of the week.

Wiegman acknowledged the injuries in her initial selection but will look to us the challenging games less as rotation, and more as a mould for her final decision later this year.

“We’ll experiment a little less because we have two games, we’re in a different stage, but we’re also looking at a period that the players have many games and the load on players is really high, so we also try to manage their load, too.

“So, it’s a little bit of both, first playing the game tomorrow and of course, we play to win, but you also play to develop too. And after that, we will see how the team is, what we still want to see, and how everyone comes out of the game.”

England captain Leah Williamson shares the same mentality as her manager and talked about getting her teammates focused as they prove their international strength against two difficult sides.

“I think when there is a tournament on the horizon, all players have it in the back of their mind because every day you are competing for a place on the plane, but I think tomorrow is big enough that that is on the back of our minds going into tomorrow.”

Former England player Karen Farley speaks to Leah Williamson after being presented with an England Legacy cap at St Georges Park on April 04, 2023 in Burton-upon-Trent, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Their Opposition: Brazil

The visitors will be excited to disrupt Wiegman's long undefeated run as England manager, especially with the World Cup only three months away, but Pia Sundhage anticipates a difficult evening against an international giant, in front of a huge crowd in the capital.

"It is a big occasion and certainly a game where we will be challenged. Hopefully, we can entertain, bring good energy to the match and play our part in helping everyone have a memorable evening.”

"Wembley is one of my favourite stadiums and to play here is always special. It is historically one of the greatest stadiums in world football and everyone grows up dreaming of Wembley. It is an unforgettable venue, and we are looking forward to having the opportunity to go out and create history with Brazil."

The Swede will adopt an inexperienced side ahead of the major tournament and is optimistic that her side sees this match as a learning opportunity, whilst missing the stalwart Marta due to injury.

“For us, we have a little bit of an inexperienced team. If you look at our squad, we’ve not got many players that have played in a World Cup, so this will be fantastic to see how they deal with big crowds and playing against a good team.

“That’s why I see every game as a teacher, and we have a chance to learn something after the game tomorrow.”

Andressa Alves of Brazil passes the ball during a training session prior to the Women's Finalissima 2023 at Wembley Stadium on April 05, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Christopher Lee - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

World Cup bid

Brazil has expressed their interest in hosting the 2027 Women's World Cup, placing its bid to reuse the stadiums previously used in the 2014 Men's World Cup - but this may not be as seamless.

Sundhage confessed to the dire conditions that the female youth talent in Brazil faces, compared to the men, which is considered by most as the best in the world.

"Right now we have no U15 national team or U16, we maybe have U17 and right now the U20 isn’t playing."

“Girls, or boys, that want to watch the game want to represent Brazil. If you’re 15 years old you can do that in England, you can do that in Sweden, but you can’t do that in Brazil."

Williamson's teammate Rafaelle Souza agreed that her country will need considerable investment in the Women's game if they want to see their bid successful.

"We need the same structure as men’s football. Only Corinthians in Brazil have the women train in the same place as the men. We need to have the structure in order to have the attractive football that drives investment."

"There’s a lot of things needed in the background before you can have a successful league, that’s why Brazil needs to improve so much. But it starts with the clubs, the clubs need to have structure so the players can improve technically, tactically and physically.”