Tranmere Rovers player ratings after Harrogate point

In one of the most entertaining matches at Prenton Park this season, the shares were spoiled as Tranmere Rovers and visitors Harrogate Town drew 1-1.

Harrogate led within the opening four minutes, as a venomous ball swung in from the right was met by the trailing leg of Luke Armstrong, who just beat his marker to the ball in the area. Armstrong’s strike flew past a hapless Mateusz Hewelt who could only stare in despair as the ball flew into the net.

It took Tranmere a while to get going in the game, but when they finally put their foot down, they moved forward with real attacking intent and they finally made it count to draw level.

Fresh off returning from his loan spell at Chester, Rhys Hughes caress over the wall cannoned off the underside of the post, before bouncing off the back of the unfortunate Mark Oxley’s head and drifting in, bringing Rovers level.

Here are the player ratings from an action-packed night on the Wirral peninsula.

Mateusz Hewelt - 9

The returning Mateusz was excellent in goal for Tranmere, keeping Rovers in the game multiple times.

After being dropped from the side in February due to poor form and on many occasions, costing cheap goals, the Polish shot-stopper was dropped in favour of veteran Joe Murphy, but when the 40-year old picked up an injury at Colchester last week, it was time for the Pole to step back into the fray, and he didn’t disappoint.

Josh Dacres Cogley - 7

It was another solid showing by Tranmere’s right-back, who you can sense not being at Prenton Park much longer.

Cogley was effective in winning one-on-one’s and his pace going forward is threatening. His balls into the area always looked dangerous but lacked a winner many times, but nevertheless, Cogley performed for Rovers once more.

Jordan Turnbull - 6

A solid display by Turnbull who never allowed a lot to pass him. His mistake was showing a lack of urgency when Luke Armstrong broke round the back of Turnbull and stabbed home, but the centre-back put in another solid display.

Tom Davies - 7

Like his centre-back partner, Tom Davies performed to a suitable level, valiantly denying warning shots that came his way and to win the amount of headers he did to avert the danger in the opening minutes showed he’s a good commander of his box.

Ethan Bristow - 7

Bristow was symmetrical to his full-back partner, with his darting runs and ability to stave off any threat that came his way meant no balls could be put in the box from that territory, despite big men in the box eagerly waiting for their chance.

Regan Hendry - 7

The Forest Green Rovers loanee has finally settled down at his new club, and another composed performed showed.

Hendry was quick to close down when he lost the ball and was dangerous with his forward-thinking play, consistently putting Tranmere on the front-foot.

Chris Merrie - 6

It was a solid display by Merrie who kept the midfield compact as he sat in the centre of the park.

Rhys Hughes - 9

Since his return from Chester a little over three weeks ago after being recalled early, Hughes has been an ever-present and put in some stern displays, but against Harrogate, he really rose to the occasion as he looked outstanding.

Quick to react to balls hauled in his direction, Hughes never looked out of place and competed well, with him ultimately deserving his strike, despite the fortune of it.

Josh Hawkes - 6

There were a few times in the game that Hawkes’ composure and consciousness suffered, as some passes were astray and many times he lost the ball, but he’s always a threat on the wing.

Joel Mumbongo - 4

Mumbomgo suffered for Rovers, with everything seeming to bounce off him as he lost the ball many times. He never offered a big amount of threat going forward and overall, it was not a great performance.

Harvey Saunders - 5

Saunders couldn’t really get into the game, and nothing much came to the striker. Late on in the game, he was hauled down which could have easily been given as a penalty, but it was not given.

Kane Hemmings - 6

It was a welcome return to the Tranmere squad for Kane Hemmings after a lengthy spell on the sidelines, and as soon as he came on, he showed threat going forward and almost scored from a long shot.

Jake Burton - 5

Burton didn’t have enough time to make an impact in the game, as his cameo lasted 10 minutes.