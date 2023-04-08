Ten Hag lambasts scheduling and calls Rashford’s injury ‘avoidable’

The sight of Marcus Rashford limping off with an injury towards the end of Manchester United’s comfortable 2-0 win over Everton prompted manager Erik ten Hag to lambast the Premier League fixture schedule.

Scott McTominay and Anthony Martial sent United to a second home win of the week but the positives ended there as Rashford pulled up shortly after providing the assist for United’s second goal.

Rashford, who has scored 27 goals in 47 appearances for United this term, held his groin after trying to meet a Christian Eriksen ball over the top and immediately signalled to the bench that he needed to be replaced. The forward trudged around the pitch before being consoled by Ten Hag and heading down the tunnel, with the manager later saying he “doesn’t look well”.

“I can’t say in this moment,” the United manager said. “You are a doctor, maybe I’m not. We have to wait – how bad or how good it is. So, yeah, obviously he went off with a complaint and now we have to wait, set a diagnosis and then we can see. Also, when I asked now the doctor I get the same answer.”

This was United’s third league outing in seven days, having lost 2-0 at Newcastle United last Sunday before beating Brentford 1-0 on Wednesday evening at Old Trafford. Asked what his solution to the fixture calendar was after Ten Hag told BT Sport his injury was “due to the schedule”, the Dutchman said: “Some things you can’t avoid but that was avoidable.

“Why has the Premier League given us the late game Sunday night and the early Saturday game? I think it’s not right. Then you run the risk players can’t recover that quickly. We know, all the science research will give you, that players need a certain period to recover.

“Then it accumulates, so you run even more of a risk, so it’s part of the schedule that we now find ourselves in this situation and we can only pray he [Rashford] is not dropping off.”

Should the 27-year-old be sidelined then it would be a huge blow for United, who are pushing to add the FA Cup and Europa League to their Carabao Cup triumph as well as pushing for a top-four finish in the league.

“This was avoidable, it was not necessary to set the schedule like we have now,” Ten Hag said, after a match when his side scored only two of their 29 attempts. “Then I think other facts is more important than the sportive element, like protecting the players.

“Also, let’s say this, today we have seen a very entertaining afternoon, but players can’t do it so often when they are not fresh. We create a lot of chances but missing the chances is also part of it, that is a lack of freshness in the final moment, and the risk of injuries.

“I think we have to protect the players and that is also the interest from the total football because everyone wants to see great football. Then you need to have your best players on the pitch.”

'We didn't deal well with their balls in behind'

Everton were fortunate the game was not over before half-time given the amount of chances United created. Sean Dyche knew his side rode their luck, saying: “They are a very good side, for starters. They’ve proved that with their home record.

“[There were] too many mistakes from us, to be honest. They were the dominant force in the first half. Lots of long balls, which we didn’t deal with very well by our standards. So, pretty simplistic, really, in what we could have done better.

“But there was still some really good last-ditch defending when we had made mistakes, so it wasn’t like we’re just making the mistakes and not trying to make up for them. But the reality was not doing the basics well enough in the first half as a collective and they should have been further in front.

“Although, ironically, we had probably the chance of the game, with young Ellis Simms, which may have changed the feel of what was going on at that stage because it was 0-0.”