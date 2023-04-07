Ten Hag welcomes back Eriksen ahead of Everton game

Christian Eriksen is set to return to Manchester United’s squad for the first time in more than two months when they face Everton at Old Trafford on Saturday, but Luke Shaw is unavailable owing to injury.

Eriksen returned to full training this week ahead of schedule and Erik ten Hag confirmed that the Dane is available for the visit of Sean Dyche’s side.

The United manager initially feared the former Tottenham Hotspur and Inter Milan midfielder would be ruled out for the rest of the campaign after he damaged ankle ligaments following a challenge by Reading’s Andy Carroll in the FA Cup on January 28. But paid tribute to the effort made by Eriksen and United’s medical department in ensuring an early return.

“The good news is Christian Eriksen is back in training and he will be back in the squad tomorrow,” said Ten Hag. “I think it was not for nothing that I was so angry about that bad tackle. We first feared we had lost him for the whole season, but he worked really well and the medical department did very well.

“He’s returning to the squad and is available for the final stages of the season, so we are very pleased with that. It was a really bad tackle and a really bad injury, it’s settled and now we are very happy with that.”

Eriksen is back to bolster midfield options as Casemiro continues to miss out as he serves the final match of his four-game ban.

However, Shaw is sidelined after going off before half-time in the victory over Brentford in midweek, which was his 250th Premier League game. Ten Hag described the injury as a private matter at the time, and gave little more detail on Friday. “Luke Shaw is not available for tomorrow and we have to see how we progress in the coming week," he added.

Getty: Ash Donelon

The United manager hopes his team can build on the 1-0 victory after they returned to winning ways in the Premier League after three games without a victory, culminating in a listless 2-0 defeat at Newcastle United last weekend.

Ten Hag criticised his players’ passion and attitude on Tyneside, and wants them to maintain a higher standard after they gave an improved display against Brentford.

“You have to do it every game, it has to be the standard,” he said. “You’re playing for Man United, no ifs or buts, that’s your responsibility. A player has to deliver when you play for Man United. You have to be accountable.

“It’s about demands, so we have to match standards always. It’s about a culture, that you can only be a player for Man United when you match those standards and do it always. It’s not once. From a player who is playing for the top, competing for trophies, competing for winning the Premier League, you have to do it always, consistently. It’s our job to bring that mentality.”

Opportunity knocks for Garner back at Old Trafford

Meanwhile, Everton will be forced into a reshuffle of their midfield after Abdoulaye Doucoure’s sending off against Tottenham on Monday for raising a hand towards Harry Kane’s face. This is the first match of Doucoure’s three-game suspension and will mean a change is needed in centre-field.

Dyche has favoured stability with his team selections so far at Everton, a trait that served him well at Burnley where squad depth mainly forced his hand. He had stuck with the same starting XI for Everton’s last four games and the consistency in selection paid off with relationships starting to form all over the pitch and a greater resilience on show.

Their current four-match unbeaten run is their best stretch since October and the tireless midfield trio of Doucoure, Idrissa Gueye and Amadou Onana has been key to the positive sequence of results.

Doucoure was recalled to the Everton starting line-up when Dyche succeeded Frank Lampard as manager at the end of January, and his absence will be a blow with his team-mate embroiled in a relegation battle.

“We don’t know whether he [Doucoure] will be a miss or not because it is a great opportunity for someone else to play,” said Dyche said, who will likely choose between Tom Davies and James Garner to fill the void.

Garner is yet to start in the Premier League since joining Everton for £8.9 million last summer. The 22-year-old midfielder, who came through United’s academy, has been out injured with a back problem for much of the campaign, but did have a fruitful spell on loan at Nottingham Forest last season when he score four goals and provided eight assists during his 41 appearances.

Should his first league start in an Everton shirt come at Old Trafford, then the midfielder would have a point to prove in front of his former club.