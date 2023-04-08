Man Utd 2-0 Everton: Martial seals comfortable win but Rashford injury removes the gloss

After last weekend’s listless defeat at Newcastle United and Erik ten Hag’s accompanying criticism of the Manchester United players’ passion and attitude, their response has been two home victories, with two clean sheets to boot also, and their grip on a top-four place strengthened.

If the midweek single-goal triumph over Brentford hinted at United being back to winning ways, then this comfortable 2-0 win against a subdued Everton cemented that feeling. United could have ran up a cricket score here, had it not been for some wasteful finishing and Jordan Pickford’s saves.

Ten Hag’s team dominated throughout and even though Everton, buoyed by Michael Keane’s bolt from the blue against Tottenham Hotspur on Monday to take their unbeaten run to four games, had a great chance to take the lead when the scores were level, Ellis Simms squandered his big moment.

United passed it around and propelled themselves at Everton mainly through Bruno Fernandes’ balls over the visitors’ high defensive line. It was quarterback-esque and kept catching out Sean Dyche’s side.

United had enough chances to race into a hefty lead and should have taken more than the single goal with them back into the dressing room at half-time. That had been supplied to them by Scott McTominay who is currently in the goals.

After scoring four in two games while away with Scotland during the recent international break, the midfielder’s first-time finish on 36 minutes got him his first league goal this term.

Substitute Anthony Martial doubled United’s advantage with a finish from close range, a seventh goal in 17 outings in all competitions for him, and the home side’s recent run of three league games without a victory seemed long gone.

Ten Hag may have concerns over his side’s prolificacy but his immediate thoughts will be concerning Marcus Rashford who pulled up and limped off before the end. It appeared he had tweaked a groin muscle when chasing a loose ball deep in the Everton half.

Story of the game

After returning to winning ways in midweek, Ten Hag made three changes to the team and a new-look defence appeared. In came Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Tyrell Malacia, who was making his first league start since February 12 in place of the injured Luke Shaw.

Everton, meanwhile, were forced into their only change with Abdoulaye Doucoure serving the first part of his three-game suspension. Alex Iwobi shifted into midfield, Demarai Gray moved to the right wing and Simms was drafted in up front.

Dyche’s team set up with a high-line that looked vulnerable and so it proved. Fernandes started launching balls in behind and United’s route to Pickford’s goal was set. The visitors’ ‘keeper had to be alert to the danger that kept coming his way.

Getty: Jan Kruger

Shots started being fired towards the England No 1 as early as the third minute when Marcel Sabitzer spun and released a quick shot which deflected wide off Michael Keane. The centre-back, Monday’s villain-turned-hero, then failed to get his head to one of Fernandes’ ball and Rashford was racing through, too quick for James Tarkowski. The United forward, however, sent his shot straight at Pickford and he also got his glove to the recycled cross.

Still the pressure on the Everton goal didn’t relent. Fernandes directed a corner kick towards Antony on the edge of the area and his shot came back off the post. Wan-Bissaka demonstrated striker’s instinct by anticipating the rebound but fell short when he placed wide with an empty goal beckoning.

Antony twice got the better of Ben Godfrey down the right when Fernandes lifted balls over the full-back. Pickford was equal to the Brazilian’s first attempt and then Godfrey backtracked to make a last-ditch tackle on the second occasion. It was all United and Everton were under the cosh.

It was then that Everton started to venture forward slightly more and their big chance arrived. The passage of play down the left flank was neat and easily cut open the United defence. Simms found the ball at his feet with only David De Gea to beat but he scuffed his shot, dragging it beyond the far post.

It was a great chance for Everton and that proved to be their last incisive moment as United finally went ahead.

In the 36th minute, Rashford drew a crowd outside the area and attempted to wriggle free before spotting McTominay’s run close to the penalty spot. The Scot finished first-time with his right boot at the near post to bring up his first league goal of the season.

Getty: Jan Kruger

Antony capped the opening 45 minutes by taking United’s 21st shot of the half, which Pickford parried, it had been that type of game with the home team easily finding a route into the danger area. Dyche tried to stymie that by swapping Godfrey for Vitalii Mykolenko at the break.

There was far less one-way traffic in the second half with Everton keeping better hold of possession in the United half and trying to make more of a physical presence amongst the home team’s backline. Iwobi saw a shot deflected while down at the other end Pickford tipped over Fernandes’ header.

Ten Hag had not long sent Martial on when Lisandro Martinez’s ball forward on 71 minutes was mis-controlled by Seamus Coleman. The Everton captain got the ball stuck under his feet and Rashford was free to pounce, drive into the area and square for Martial who placed the ball underneath Pickford.

Christian Eriksen came off the bench for his first appearance since January 28 after the midfielder returned ahead of schedule from an ankle ligament injury. However, it was a case of one in and one out as Rashford pulled up before the end. The diagnosis could have a major bearing on United’s fortunes over the remainder of the season.

Player of the match: Bruno Fernandes

With Casemiro serving the final part of his four-game ban, Fernandes again started in the deep midfield role and excelled. The Portuguese international kept pinging balls over the top of the Everton defence and both Antony and Rashford lapped up the service. It was just the end product that was missing.

Fernandes’ 117 touches and 86 per cent pass completion indicated how influential he was to United’s 17th league win of the season.