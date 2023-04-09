Manchester City 4-1 Southampton: Haaland Heroics in the South Coast

Teams from differing ends of the Premier League table clashed in a real six-pointer on Saturday; as second-place Manchester City travelled south to bottom-placed Southampton.

Starting Line Ups:

Southampton:

Bazunu; Maitland-Niles, Bednarek, Bella-Kotchap, Walker-Peters; Lavia, Ward-Prowse, Elyounoussi; Walcott, Sulemana, Alcaraz

Manchester City:

Ederson; Ake, Dias, Akanji, Stones; Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Haaland, Grealish.

Story of the match:

Manchester City began the game on the front foot, with Jack Grealish stinging the palms of Gavin Bazunu within the first five minutes. Southampton had a chance to take the lead early on as in the 16th minute Sulemana broke away after a poor corner from City. However, the Ghanain squanders a really good opportunity with a heavy touch and the ball is diverted away by Ederson in the Manchester City goal.

Little more would happen in the first half, up until the 45th minute. Kevin De Bruyne floated in a delightful cross and Manchester City's main man, Erling Haaland, thumped a powerful header past the helpless Bazunu making the score 1-0 to Manchester City. This would be Kevin De Bruyne's 100th Premier League assist, in 237 appearances, and Erling Haaland's 29th goal of the season.

Haaland Header - (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Second Half

Manchester City began the second half as they ended the first, with Gundogan firing a fine curling effort inches wide of the far post in the 51st minute. Manchester City would score their second seven minutes later. Jack Grealish was threaded through well by De Bruyne and after his first left footed strike was parried by Bazunu, Grealish made no mistake with the rebound, slotting the ball past the keeper with the outside of his foot and making it 2-0 to Manchester City.

Grealish goal - (Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

City would go on to score their third on the 68th minute and this would be the pick of the bunch. Jack Grealish broke away well down the left hand side of the pitch and floated a ball in towards Erling Haaland. The ball was slightly behind the Norweigan but he used his incredible technical ability and acrobatics to connect with a bicycle kick sending the ball past Bazunu and sending the away end into hysterics.

Haaland bicycle kick goal - (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

The home side would hit back in the 72nd minute as good footwork from Moussa Djenepo allowed him to bypass three City defenders and find an unmarked Sekou Mara who side-footed the ball past Ederson making the score 3-1 to Manchester City.

Sekou Mara scores - (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

City would go on to put the game to bed from the penalty spot in the 75th minute. De Bruyne and Alvarez linked up well inside the Southampton penalty area, but as the ball was returned to him De Bruyne was clattered by Kyle Walker-Peters, leaving Robert Jones no other option than to point to the spot. Julian Alvarez was on hand to convert, sending Bazunu the wrong way and further increasing City's winning margin to four goals to one.

Alvarez converts from the spot - (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

Southampton tried desperately to fight back within the last fifteen minutes, but their efforts were to no avail as City held on and comfortably won the match 4-1. The result sees Manchester City close the gap to league leaders Arsenal, while Southampton remains rock bottom of the table and in trouble, on 23 points.

Player of the match

Erling Haaland

It feels like there was only one real option to go for here. The striker bagged a brace for his side and finished the game with a match rating of 8.6, even after being substituted in the 69th minute of play. The 22-year-old only had 12 touches in the entire game, but with two of those being goals and one an incredible individual showcase of skill and talent, it is clear to see why I have picked the Norway international.