Arsenal 4-1 Leeds: Post-Match Player Ratings

Despite a promising start for the away side, Arsenal proved too strong for Leeds this afternoon in North London.

Both sides missed good early chances, with Gabriel Jesus sending a free header over the bar and Leeds' Jack Harrison seeing his effort denied by Aaron Ramsdale in goal.

Javi Gracia's tactics looked spot on as the first half began to unravel. However, his game plan always risked being undone by individual errors at crucial moments.

Luke Ayling's clumsy challenge in the box meant the home team went in at the break a goal to the good courtesy of a Jesus penalty.

In the second half, Leeds grabbed a consolation goal, but efforts from Ben White and Granit Xhaka ensured that Arsenal's eight-point lead at the top of the league was restored.

Here are our player ratings for both sides:

Arsenal

Aaron Ramsdale - 7

A strong early save to deny Jack Harrison was crucial at 0-0 and he was called into action again at times in the second half. His clean sheet was tarnished by a deflected strike late on.

Ben White - 8

Scored (and celebrated) against his former club. Excelled in an attacking sense despite the absence of Bukayo Saka, whom he has formed a brilliant connection with down the right hand side this season.

Rob Holding - 7

Aided by Gracia's decision not to play a centre-forward, the Englishman was strong in his duels and filled in for the injured William Saliba well.

Gabriel Magalhaes - 7

Much like Holding, Gabriel had a comfortable afternoon. Ensured that 'reliance on Saliba' headlines were not written.

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 6

The Ukrainian's passing was not at its crisp best. Leeds' only goal deflected off his back to find the net.

Thomas Partey - 7​​​​​​

For the 60 minutes that the Ghanaian played, he was firm out of possession and a cut above any of the Leeds midfielders on the ball.

Granit Xhaka - 8

Scored for his country during the international break and continued on the goal trail today. His finely-placed, cultured header wrapped up proceedings for Arsenal.

Martin Odegaard - 7

Well below his best in the first half but found his rhythm as the Leeds players tired. A gorgeous pass to find Xhaka marked the Norwegian's 6th assist of the campaign.

Gabriel Martinelli - 7

A constant menace, never letting the Leeds defence rest. His cross for the second goal was a beauty.

Gabriel Jesus - 9

The best player on the pitch this afternoon. Arsenal will hope his goals continue and take them to the title. His free header which sailed over the bar would have handed him a hat-trick, and a 10/10 rating.

Leandro Trossard - 7

Like many of his colleagues, he grew into the game but struggled in the first half. Played a big part in Arsenal's third goal with a brilliant pass to Jesus. Proving to be a valuable addition to Arteta's squad.

Substitutions:

Bukayo Saka - 6

Played a part in the build-up to Xhaka's late goal.

Jorginho - 6

Helped Arsenal close the game out in the final stages. Passing was mostly precise.

Emile Smith Rowe, Kieran Tierney, Fabio Vieira - N/A (85')

The game was well over with five minutes to play, but nonetheless they ticked over nicely.

Leeds United

Illan Meslier - 4

Conceded four and unsettled the team at times with some poor distribution.

Luke Ayling - 2

Just like last season at the Emirates, it was one to forget for Luke Ayling. Gave away a penalty before half-time for a clumsy challenge after going to ground needlessly. Beaten by Martinelli who put the ball across for Arsenal's second and was left dumbfounded for their fourth, as Xhaka was able to lose his marker with ease.

Pascal Struijk - 5

Not solely at fault for any of the goals but had no impact on the game. Was amidst a shaky defence.

Robin Koch - 4

At fault for Arsenal's third goal. Initially, not touch tight to Trossard who was able to turn and then failed to stop his low pass into the box.

Junior Firpo - 6

Ran tirelessly all game but to no avail. One of Leeds' better performers on the day and since Gracia's appointment, one of the most improved.

Marc Roca - 4

Outclassed by Arsenal's midfield and never really settled. Could not handle the Arsenal midfielders running off him.

Roca and Partey battling in midfield. Photo by Charlotte Wilson via Getty Images.

Rasmus Kristensen - 5

Scored via a deflection but struggled most of the game in a foreign position. Gracia must consider playing him at right back for the rest of the season.

Crysencio Summerville - 7

Leeds' brightest player on the day. Caused the Arsenal defence some problems with his pace and close control. Work rate was excellent as well.

Luis Sinisterra - 3

Lacked application and effort at a place which requires both in large amounts. Not yet fit so needs time to get back to where he was.

Brenden Aaronson - 5

Work rate as always was excellent and he became a nuisance for Arsenal with his unsettling temperament. Ultimately, failed to impact the game where it mattered.

Jack Harrison - 6

Like Aaronson, his work rate was excellent but a missed chance early on meant his side were always susceptible to rue it. Played a part in Leeds' goal.

Substitutions:

Rodrigo - 5

Mixed up his game and tried to drop deep to link with the midfielders but made no real impact.