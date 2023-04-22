Jonas Eidevall: Pre-Champions League semi-final Wolfsburg briefing

Arsenal take on Wolfsburg for the first leg of the Women's Champions League semi-final on Sunday afternoon at the Volkswagen Arena.

Jonas' side come into this game off the back of a 1-0 defeat to WSL leaders, Manchester United. However, the result was not the main upset of the game when Leah Williamson was removed from the field following an ACL injury.

Here is what the gaffer had to say ahead of the game.

Leah Williamson

Arsenal defender and England captain, Leah Williamson was substituted in the first half of their WSL title race clash against Manchester United after going down with a knee injury. It was later confirmed on Friday afternoon that she had sustained an ACL injury.

Leah now joins Vivianne Miedema and fellow English international Beth Mead who also sustained ACL injuries this season.

“It’s a tough injury and she is being very logical about it. She has been around the training ground which I think is great to stay connected with her team and the people around her.”

Leah Williamson during the FA Women's Super League match against Manchester United on April 19, 2023. (Photo by Alex Livesey - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

“We are going to miss Leah like we are missing Beth [Mead] and Viv [Miedema]. It is about always looking forward, unfortunately injuries are a part of elite sports and we still need to manage that as a group and make the best part of the situation.”

“We make the best out of the situation. Those who cannot participate on the pitch do so from the side, I’m sure Leah will do the same.”

ACL Epidemic

Jonas was asked what he believed the factors were which contributed towards Leah's injury;

“I said I didn’t think the pitch was perfect but what causes an injury like that is multi-faceted. It’s a combination of load - physically and mentally, luck in that moment. You never know fully why you got into that situation.”

“We have to see where the sport is heading but we can see that there are more competitive games. It is more intense than ever before and we know that’s a development that is going to increase.”

“Now we know that, it is up to the football associations and the clubs to say that now that we know that, now we know the risks, what can we do? How can we learn? Are there things that we can do better to adapt? Hopefully there is.”

Following the number of ACL injuries this season, the gaffer was asked whether the club will be undertaking an internal review into the root causes of the injury.

Beth Mead receiving treatment during the FA Women's Super League match against Manchester United on November 19, 2022. (Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images)

“As a club, we need to look at the factors that we can control and do as well as we can. We are not sticking our heads in the sand and blaming external factors, we have to look inside and see what we can change and do better.”

“We are consistently doing injury audits, not just because of these injuries but we have been doing it since before I arrived.”

“First and foremost, we always look internally to find solutions on what we can do better and that has to be the way we think about things that we do and this is no exception.”

Scheduling

Jonas explained the fixture congestion at the moment, meaning Arsenal have a lot of high-importance games to compete in while still retaining players fitness.

“In our recent games, we played Chelsea, Man City and Bayern Munich twice. I think Arsenal Women have never played as many games in such a short time [before]. We need to adapt to that reality in big competitions because we love to play those games. We have to find a way to keep our players as healthy as possible.”

Jen Beattie

Jen Beattie also spoke to the media on Saturday to describe the mood of the changing room following their defeat on Wednesday evening.

Jen Beattie during the UEFA Women's Champions League group C match against FC Zurich on October 27, 2022. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

“We were still very optimistic, we conceded at a very unfortunate time but we knew we were still in the game. Within the dressing room there is a real trust that no matter who is on the pitch, we can get a result. That was no different on Wednesday night and it will be no different on Sunday.”

The Arsenal defender also spoke on her reaction to the injury in the first half, and how to team had to adapt.

“It’s horrible, it always is. At least if it happens in training there is an opportunity to stop and check in. In a match situation, it is difficult because you have to keep going and fighting for the result."

“I was still warming up at the time and I was aware of what was going on so I went back to the dressing room to see if she was okay. From a human perspective, it is never nice to see anyone in pain or see a stretcher come onto the pitch."

“It’s the human instinct that kicks in first. You want the player to be okay. The team all rallied around her straight away.”

Match Information

Arsenal face Wolfsburg on Sunday 23rd April at Volkswagen Arena with a kick-off time of 14:30. The game will be shown live on DAZN.