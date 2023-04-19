Man United 1-0 Arsenal: United push four points clear at the top of the WSL

Rafaelle Souza of Arsenal battles for possession with Alessia Russo of Manchester United during the FA Women's Super League match between Manchester United and Arsenal at Leigh Sports Village on April 19, 2023 in Leigh, England. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)​​​​​​​

Arsenal travelled to the north west of England, to face Women's Super League leaders, Manchester United, in a match where both sides need points for their respective title charges.

Manchester United made two changes in their attempts to push four points clear at the top of the division; with Millie Turner and Lucia Garcia making way for Aoife Mannion and Nikita Parris. The Red Devils boss, Marc Skinner, reasoned this by stating his team needed a degree of 'freshness' following his team's recent win against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Injury-struck Arsenal, without many of their influential players, saw a positional shift for their captain, Leah Williamson. Due to the announcement of the long-term injury sustained by Kim Little, Williamson was deployed in the centre-midfield position, where she has proven particularly effective over the seasons. Lotte Wubben-Moy took Williamson's centre-back spot alongside Rafaelle Souza. The Gunners were also without Australian attacker Caitlin Foord, but saw the return of Swiss-native, Lia Walti.

Story of the Match

The game started as competitively as expected from two teams competing for the Women's Super League title.

Manchester United kept the ball in Arsenal's half for the first 15 minutes, with Ona Batlle and Ella Toone providing balls into the box for attackers Alessia Russo and Leah Galton; but nothing that really tested Gunners' goalkeeper, Manuela Zinsberger.

Around the 15 minute mark, a challenge left Arsenal and England captain Leah Williamson screaming in agony. The tackle looked almost non-contact, but the worrying reaction from the Arsenal staff and players was by no means a settling watch. With the Gunners already without Vivianne Miedema, Beth Mead and Kim Little due to long-term injuries, both Jonas Eidevall and England boss Sarina Wiegman will hope Williamson's injury is not a serious one.

Leah Williamson of Arsenal looks on while receiving medical treatment during the FA Women's Super League match between Manchester United and Arsenal at Leigh Sports Village on April 19, 2023 in Leigh, England. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Following the harrowing scenes of Williamson's injury, the crowd became quiet, and the game stagnant in terms of playing attacking football.

However, the occasion was not slipping either team's mind, and serious tackles where being made. Frida Leonhardsen Maanum also had an injury scare, much to the dismay of an exhausted Eidevall. Thankfully, Maanum was able to resume.

The remainder of the first 45 minutes was mainly possession-based, with United having the better chances. Despite neither side producing a massively attacking threat, one side broke the deadline with the last kick of the game.

Nikita Parris picked up the ball in the attacking third on the right wing, and drove to the byline, before cutting a pass back to none other than Russo, who buried her shot into the back of the net.

Alessia Russo of Manchester United celebrates with teammates after scoring the team's first goal during the FA Women's Super League match between Manchester United and Arsenal at Leigh Sports Village on April 19, 2023 in Leigh, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Second Half

Arsenal made two changes at the resumption of the game, bringing on Jen Beattie and Steph Catley. The match, for Arsenal, appeared to become tactically defensive.

But this wasn't at all the case.

The Gunners began to test the United backline, playing through the thirds and sliding enticing balls in behind the Red Devils defence. Victoria Pelova and Gio Queiroz became a nuisance for Maya Le Tissier and Mannion to deal with. But still, Arsenal could not find the back of the net - hardly testing Mary Earps.

As the game progressed and the attacking opportunities came, the lack of clinical goalscoring options for the visitors was clear to see. It is hard not to feel sorry for Eidevall's side, who have lost almost all of their attacking options.

The game became a bit scrappy, with strong and late tackles coming in from both sides. Marc Skinner clearly identified this and replaced star striker Alessia Russo, with super sub Rachel Williams.

Williams almost always guarantees hard work and the upmost amount of effort whenever on the pitch; getting straight involved with a brutal tackle on Beattie.

Rachel Williams of Manchester United battles for possession with Jennifer Beattie of Arsenal during the FA Women's Super League match between Manchester United and Arsenal at Leigh Sports Village on April 19, 2023 in Leigh, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images )

Arsenal gained a set-piece on the edge of the box in the last five minutes of the fixture, following a handball from full-back, Batlle. Leonhardsen Maanum stood tall over the ball, but could not direct her shot underneath the crossbar, and the chance, again, went wasted.

The sheer amount of injuries and stoppages were evident after the fourth official announced SEVEN added minutes to the game.

United's game-management lacked in quality as tired legs and minds began to make poor decisions. Through this, Arsenal tried to stretch the five-person Manchester United defence, with Catley and Pelova launching balls into the box in attempts to find Leonhardsen Maanum and Stina Blackstenius.

But, it just was not Arsenal's night, and the first-half goal from Alessia Russo sent the Red Devils four points clear at the top of the WSL table.

Ella Toone of Manchester United battles for possession with Steph Catley of Arsenal during the FA Women's Super League match between Manchester United and Arsenal at Leigh Sports Village on April 19, 2023 in Leigh, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Player of the Match: Aoife Mannion

Republic of Ireland international Aoife Mannion started her first domestic game since February 2022 this evening. The defender spent a year out following an ACL injury, but has worked her way back into the Red Devils starting line-up.

Throughout the game, Mannion remained strong in tackles and in her ability to hold the ball for her side. In possession, her passing was superb, looking to pass the ball forward whenever possible. Furthermore, a block a handful of yards in front of the net kept her side a goal ahead.