Manchester City vs West Ham United: Women's Super League Preview, Gameweek 18, 2023

DAGENHAM, ENGLAND - JANUARY 15: Chloe Kelly of Manchester City battles for possession with Emma Strom Snerle of West Ham United during the FA Women's Super League match between West Ham United and Manchester City at Chigwell Construction Stadium on January 15, 2023 in Dagenham, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

A chance for Manchester City to jump to second place in the table arises this weekend when they host West Ham United.

In the Women's Super League, City is sitting just two points from the second spot and six points from the top spot, currently accommodated by Manchester United.

After losing four out of their last six games, the Hammers will be desperate to break this streak and come out on top. However, it looks unlikely for Paul Konchesky's West Ham as City has only lost one of their last six games, winning five.

When the teams last went head-to-head back in January, it was a 1-0 win to Man City. Can West Ham redeem themselves a second time around, or will City take the lead yet again?

Team News

Manchester City

Gareth Taylor's side is without some key players for the rest of the season including Sandy Maclver and Laia Aleixandri. Alanna Kennedy, who has not been seen on the pitch since January following a calf injury picked up during an international game, is also out but is expected to make an appearance before the season ends.

Alex Greenwood and Lauren Hemp are fully recovered following knocks they picked up on international duty. It is expected that they will both start against the Hammers.

West Ham United

Konchesky's Hammers are only without Jess Ziu, who has been out since October following a ruptured ACL injury.

Everyone else is up for contention on Sunday.

DAGENHAM, ENGLAND - JANUARY 15: Lauren Hemp of Manchester City in action during the FA Women's Super League match between West Ham United and Manchester City at Chigwell Construction Stadium on January 15, 2023 in Dagenham, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Likely Line-ups

Manchester City

Roebuck; Morgan, Houghton, Greenwood, Ouahabi, Hasegawa, Angeldahl, Kelly, Coombs, Hemp, Shaw

West Ham United

Arnold; Shimizu, Parker, Fisk, Smith, Snerle, Filis, Brynjarsdottir, Asseyi, Hayashi, Threstrup

Key Players

Manchester City - Yui Hasegawa

The Japanese midfielder will be an essential player in City's game on Sunday with her quick acceleration and incredible ability to knock a ball into the feet of her teammates.

As well as having an impressive sense of tactical awareness, Hasegawa has a great sense of positioning, allowing herself space to receive the ball and run forward towards goal.

Hasewaga will be facing her old club after she transferred from West Ham following a successful year with the club, including winning WSL Goal of the Month and the league's Goal of the season.

The midfielder also had a huge part to play in the Hammers finishing sixth place in the league, which is their best finish to date, as well as reaching the Women's FA Cup semi-finals.

Hasegawa will be wanting to showcase her best performance and help assist her club in reigniting the fight for top spot against rivals Manchester United. As an effective player on the defence, West Ham will have to ensure they are on the ball in order to avoid an interception from her.

Arsenal v Manchester City - Barclays Women's Super League BOREHAMWOOD, ENGLAND - APRIL 02: Yui Hasegawa of Manchester City during the FA Women's Super League match between Arsenal and Manchester City at Meadow Park on April 2, 2023 in Borehamwood, United Kingdom. (Photo by Lexy Ilsley - Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images)

Dagny Brynjarsdottir - West Ham United

This season has been a positive one for West Ham's captain. Having started for Iceland in all three of their UEFA Women's Euro 2022 games, Brynjarsdottir has proven reliable for both club and country.

Her leadership against a top team like Manchester City will be crucial in maintaining a positive mindset in the squad. City is one of the most dominant sides in the WSL and carries a great goal threat; they will almost definitely score goals. Brynjarsdottir has a fantastic defensive ability that can get West Ham out of sticky situations, but can also make attacking strides to put her team in goalscoring positions.

Dagny Brynjarsdottir of West Ham United runs with the ball during the FA Women's Super League match between West Ham United and Aston Villa at Chigwell Construction Stadium on March 12, 2023 in Dagenham, England. (Photo by Paul Harding - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game is being played at the Academy Stadium in Greater Manchester.

What time is kick-off?

The game kicks off at 18:45, Sunday 23rd April.

How can I watch?

The match is available to watch live on Sky Sports and the FA Player.