Manchester City vs Arsenal: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 33, 2023

Arsenal and Manchester City face each other again just two months after their last meeting.

Even with tomorrow's visitors currently being top of the table, their lead looks at major risk due to recent performances, which have seen Arsenal draw their last three games.

Title contenders, Manchester City, place just behind them with five points separating the two sides. However, the Sky Blues have two games in hand which should provide them the confidence to chase down the Gunners with the help of their recent strong form.

The current title holders have won their last three games - including knocking Bayern Munich out of the Champions League.

In the two teams' previous meeting, the Manchester side took the lead with a goal from Kevin De Bruyne, before a penalty from Bukayo Saka brought Arsenal level on the cusp of half-time.

The second half saw Manchester City put another two goals past Aaron Ramsdale, courtesy of strikes coming from Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland, with the London team failing to respond and Manchester City taking a crucial three points home.

Pep Guardiola's side come into tomorrow evening off the back of a win under the Wembley arch against Sheffield United that saw them breeze into the final of the FA Cup.

Contrarily, the Gunners burden a rough draw at home against relegation side, Southampton, that could have easily seen them walk away with no points. Mikel Arteta's side conceded within the first minute of the game and saw themselves 3-1 down as full-time edged closer - late goals from Martin Ødegaard and Saka saw them manage to recover one point.

Manchester City will want to close the gap further as they hope to lift the Premier League trophy for the third year in a row.

Manchester City lifting the Premier League trophy last season. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Team News

Manchester City

Manchester City come into this game with a nearly fully-fit team; only Nathan Ake will miss out as he carries a thigh injury.

Arsenal

William Saliba looks set to miss out as he continues to recover from a back injury. In fact, Arsenal's crucial centre-back faces the possibility of being sidelined for the remainder of the season.

Takehiro Tomiyasu and Mohamed Elneny will also be occupying the sidelines as they continue to recover from surgeries on their knees that will have seen them end their seasons early.

Granit Xhaka seems set to return to the team after missing out on Friday due to illness.

Likely Line-Ups

Ederson; Akanji, Dias, Laporte; Stones, Rodri; Mahrez, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Grealish; Haaland.

Ramsdale; White, Holding, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus.

Key players

Manchester City: Erling Haaland

The goal machine is an obvious key player amongst many in Guardiola's strong side.

The Norwegian forward left Borussia Dortmund for Manchester last year with some people doubting if he will hit the ground running and have the same success in the Premier League.

37 goal involvements in the league alone have proven his significant contribution, strengthening the Manchester side.

Haaland celebrating after scoring against Arsenal in February. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Haaland will be looking to break the record of most goals in a 38-game season - one more goal will see him overtake Mohamed Salah, who scored 32 in 2017/18.

The 22 year-old has amassed 54 goals across all competitions this season.

Arsenal: Gabriel Martinelli

The Brazilian has had an impressive season in red with his 20 goal involvements being a significant reason for the London side's success.

After missing most of last season through injury, he has appeared to have settled back into the team with a campaign to remember for him.

Gabriel Martinelli against West Ham. (Photo by Federico Guerra Maranesi/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The 21 year-old is Arteta's top goal scorer this season with 15 goals and 5 assists and a key asset to the side with his pace, skill and composure in front of goal proving to be difficult for opposition teams.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

Manchester City will welcome Arsenal with the match being played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

When is the match?

The match will take place on Wednesday 26th April at 20:00 (BST).

How can I watch?

Those watching from the UK can see this game live on BT Sport with coverage starting at 19:00 (BST).