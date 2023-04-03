West Ham vs Newcastle: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 29, 2023

Newcastle will be hoping to secure the three points as Manchester United tie on points. Meanwhile, West Ham are trying to climb the bottom of the table where the relegation battle is tight.

Their last clash saw each team take home one point due to an early Newcastle goal, from Callum Wilson, with a Lucas Paquetá goal bringing West Ham level. The goalless second half meant that neither team went away from the game empty handed.

Newcastle currently occupy third place with Manchester United threatening to take the spot as the teams tie on points. Newcastle's devastating loss in March saw Manchester United win the Carabao Cup final as the match ended 2-0.

The tables were turned on Sunday when Newcastle took home three points against the Red Devils when they put two in the back of the net and kept a clean sheet. The two teams will be be fighting it out to assure a spot in the Champions League next season.

West Ham will be desperately trying to secure the three vital points and climb from 14th. There is only four points between 14th and 20th, where Southampton currently sit. The Hammers secured an all-important 1-0 win as they welcomed Southampton at home on Sunday. They will be hoping to secure their 6th consecutive win at the London Stadium.

Team News

Gianluca Scamacca has a knee concern that might see him miss the match. That is the only concern for the London side as the rest of the team is fully fit.

Scamacca in action during clash against AEK Larnaca. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

As for Newcastle, Joe Willock experienced a tight hamstring on Sunday that puts his spot in the squad in doubt.

Miguel Almiron, along with Emil Krafth and Ryan Fraser, are still out and due to miss out on the clash.

Likely Lineups

Fabianski; Kehrer, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson, Soucek, Rice, Paquetá, Bowen, Ings, Benrahma

Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Murphy, Isak, Saint-Maximin

Key Players

The English midfielder is at the heart of everything for the Hammers and he will be a key player in their battle for survival. It is up to the likes of Danny Ings and Lucas Paqueta to score the goals, but Rice is effective in building up chances from the back, due to him consistently breaking up possession in the middle of the park.

His partnership with Tomas Soucek was a key reason for David Moyes' success in recent years, and, although they have not been as efficient this season, the duo are still vital to their relegation battle. Rice possesses a huge presence in midfield, which allows him to control the tempo of the game, as well as provide defensive solidarity to the back four.

It is unclear if he will remain in East London after this season, but his priority at the moment is to help the Hammers stay up.

Newcastle - Bruno Guimaraes

The Brazilian signed for the Magpies last January, and he has been key for Eddie Howe's side ever since. Just like Rice, the midfield has the ability to control the tempo of the match in the middle of the park.

He is capable of providing defensive support for Newcastle's defence, as well as offering quick passes towards the final third. Guimaraes has been one of the signings of the seasons in recent years. If the northern side do earn qualification to the Champions League, he will be a major reason for their success.

When is the match?

The match will take place on Wednesday 5th April at 20:00 (BST).

Where will the match take place?

The match will be held at the London Stadium in East London.

Where can I watch the match?

The match will be available to watch on Sky Sports Main Events.