Four things we learnt as Liverpool ran riot at Elland Road

Liverpool managed to win their first league game since March 5th, sweeping Leeds aside 6-1 away from home.

Cody Gakpo opened the scoring for the Reds, followed by an excellent Mohamed Salah strike that gave them a two-goal cushion heading into the break.

However, Ibrahima Konate gifted Luis Sinisterra a goal just two minutes into the second half, but Liverpool didn't falter and kicked on, adding another four.

A Diogo Jota brace, another from Salah, and one from the substitute Darwin Nunez, rounded off the scoring in this emphatic victory for the Reds, giving them a glimmer of hope in their top four chances.

Whereas for Leeds, they failed to take advantage of the teams below them losing this weekend, staying just two points away from the relegation zone.

Here are the main takeaways from Elland Road:

Errors cost Leeds again

If one thing is for sure, Leeds only have themselves to blame for the severity of the scoreline.

Similarly to their game against Crystal Palace, Leeds' performance was littered with errors, something that cannot be done against teams like Liverpool.

As well as their terrible marking, in possession they were incredibly sloppy, gifting Liverpool a chance to break quickly and have a shot at goal.

The fact that Illan Meslier has conceded from the last 10 shots on target he has faced, suggests that he doesn't get much protection from the players in front of him, something that was proven yet again during this game.

Ilan Meslier looking dejected after Liverpool scored their second - (Photo by Robbie Jay Barrat-AMA/Getty Images)

If the Whites want to stay up this season, they will need to cut out these errors and be more composed on the ball, or else they will be in huge trouble and could find themselves stuck in the Championship yet again.

Their next run of games are a must win

With only seven games left of the season, Leeds are running out of time to collect points in their bid for safety.

However, with games coming up against 'on the beach' Fulham, and relegations rivals Leicester and Bournemouth, these three matches could be their best chances of collecting those vital points.

After that, they have to face Manchester City, Newcastle, and Tottenham Hotspur, teams that still have plenty to play for this season towards the top of the table.

Therefore, it is now or never for Javi Gracia and his men, making the coming weeks pivotal in this rollercoaster of a season.

Javi Gracia looking on during their game against Crystal Palace - (Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)

Clinical Liverpool

Seven shots on target for the Reds and six goals. Although Leeds may have lent Liverpool a helping hand, take nothing away from their sharpness and composure that they showed in front of goal.

At times this season Liverpool have been criticised for the amount of chances they waste, but the front three showed why they are not finished just yet.

Diogo Jota ended his 32-game goal drought in style and netted a brace along side Mohamed Salah, followed by goals from their fellow attackers Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez.

Liverpool players celebrating after their fifth goal - (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

The latter has specifically been targeted this season for the number of chances he has squandered, but even the Uruguayan showed his ruthlessness when he came off the bench towards the end.

This performance showed a step in the right direction for Jurgen Klopp's men as they try to get back on track, with finishing like this suggesting they still have a lot to offer and could be one to watch next season.

Alexander-Arnold in midfield can work

One thing Liverpool fans have been crying out for is a new midfielder, and they may have that in the form of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

His defensive performances this season have come under huge scrutiny, with fans urging Klopp to play him in midfield, just like the Englishman did during the early stages of his career.

For the second game running, Alexander-Arnold has had the freedom to roam in the centre of the park when in possession, allowing him to show his passing capabilities.

Trent Alexander-Arnold stealing the ball away from Jack Harrison - (Photo by Andrew Powell/ Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

His ability to start an attack from deep was shown again in this game, getting himself two assists in the process and putting in an almost flawless display.

This new role for Alexander-Arnold seems to have given him a new lease of life and more confidence, something Liverpool fans will hope continues for the scouser in their team.