Leeds United vs Liverpool: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 31, 2023

On Monday night, two sides fighting for completely contrasting fortunes lock horns in Yorkshire, with Leeds United welcoming Liverpool to Elland Road.

After last season’s worries of relegation were eased after a last-ditch survival against Brentford, Leeds find themselves in a similar predicament.

The Whites currently occupy 16th place and are two points above the drop zone due to results in recent weeks going in their favour.

Since their remarkable 2-1 victory at Anfield against the Reds back in October, Leeds have gone from being a comfortable mid-table outfit to the realistic possibility of relegation back to the Championship.

Since Jesse Marsch’s sacking, former Watford manager Javi Gracia has stepped up with the aim to avoid the drop.

After some positive results, last Sunday gave an indication of Leeds crashing back down to earth after defeat to Crystal Palace, so a win against a similarly out-of-sorts Liverpool side would be a huge boost for the Whites.

It was not so long ago that after a 7-0 victory over Manchester United, Liverpool’s top four hopes had been reignited after dismantling the newly crowned Carabao Cup champions, but after a run which sees them without a win since that game, the Reds’ European hopes are fading fast, and only a remarkable end to the season would see them have a realistic chance of reaching the Champions League once more.

The writings been on the wall for a while at Anfield now, with a lot seeming off around the place and after long-time target Jude Bellingham’s transfer had evaporated, many have been left in a state of uncertainty and the next few years look to be a worry.

With off-field issues marring part of a disappointing season for Liverpool, they need to overcome their bad patch and begin to win games if they want to have any chance of qualifying for Europe.

Team News

Leeds United

After missing the last few weeks due to a knee injury, Leeds are expected to still be missing Tyler Adams in the midfield, as well as the long-term injury of Stuart Dallas, who broke his leg a while ago.

At the end of the Crystal Palace outing, Willy Gnonto seemed to be carrying some sort of injury, so it’s unsure if that knock is something for Leeds fans to worry about.

Liverpool

In his most recent press conference, Jurgen Klopp issued injury updates to his squad.

The German stated that Luis Diaz is back to full fitness after many weeks training with the squad, so the Columbian is expected to return to the squad.

Thiago has finally been re-introduced to the squad following a lengthy spell, coming off the bench against Arsenal, so the Spaniard’s return to the starting eleven could be near, but a place in the squad is certainly nailed on.

Klopp also announced that Alisson and Ibrahima Konate had both missed two days of training.

He announced that Konate should return to the side for the trip to Elland Road match and that the Brazilian shot-stopper trained individually on Friday, so he should be fine to play.

Absentees that are known is Naby Keita, Stefan Bajcetic and Calvin Ramsay, with the latter two sidelined for the rest of the campaign.

Likely Line-Ups

Leeds United

Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Struijk, Firpo; McKennie, Roca; Sinisterra, Aaronson, Harrison; Bamford

Liverpool

Alisson; Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Jones, Henderson; Gakpo, Nunez, Salah

Players To Watch

Patrick Bamford (Leeds United)

Bandied could be one for Liverpool to keep tabs on - (Photo: Stu Forster/GETTY Images)

A player who Liverpool need to keep an eye on, Bamford has proved over the years to be a clinical striker.

His career over the past couple of years has hindered with a series of injuries keeping him out of action, and his cameos on the pitch have been frustratingly rare.

It was just two seasons ago that Bamford was a 15+ goal a season striker and going toe-to-toe with the very best, and he has proved that he can find the back of the net when coming up against Liverpool, he was one of three men to score on Leeds’ first game back in the Premier League against the Reds.

With his return to the starting eleven ending in a goal against Palace, he’ll be hoping he can carry that confidence into Monday nights game.

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah - (Photo: John Powell/GETTY Images)

Everyone knows about the danger of Mohamed Salah, and even with him having an off-season from his high standards, he still has over 20 goals thus far and is a player who can spark a game up when needed.

Like many, Salah hasn’t been on top of his game for Liverpool this season, with him being pushed out wide and defenders constantly on tabs with his movements, he proves to be most effective if he’s pushed towards the centre.

With the Egyptian sparking Liverpool’s comeback against Arsenal with his goal reducing the arrears, another solid showing is needed at Elland Road.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game will take place at Elland Road, Leeds.

Elland Road, home of Leeds United - (Photo: Matt McNulty/GETTY Images)

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 19:45 BST on Monday, April 17.

How can I watch?

The game is live on TV in the United Kingdom, with Sky Sports broadcasting the clash

You can also follow along to the match through both teams social media and respective BBC's channel's