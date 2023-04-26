Cody Gakpo delighted after Liverpool's “super important victory” against West Ham

Cody Gakpo and Jurgen Klopp have praised and outlined the importance of Liverpool’s victory over West Ham at the London Stadium on Wednesday night.

Liverpool players celebrating Joel Matip's winner - (Photo: Charlotte Wilson/Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp’s men secured their third consecutive league win in the Capital, courtesy of a superb strike from Cody Gakpo and a second-half header from Joel Matip.

Lucas Paqueta’s thunderous strike gave The Hammers the lead before Liverpool’s dominance proved too much for David Moyes’ side.

Gakpo discussed the value of the win and how he is settling into life in his new colours on Merseyside.

A convincing win in the capital

Despite falling behind to West Ham, Liverpool asserted their dominance from minute one with the host’s failing to live with them in large spells of the game.

Cody Gakpo was understandably full of praise for his side’s performance defensively and offensively as they continue their march towards the top four.

The Dutchman said: "I'm really pleased. I think it was a good game from our side. We could have scored more but at the end the win was really important and I'm really happy.

"I think you have to stay sharp for 90 minutes [against West Ham] because it's only one moment they can counter and then they get a goal. But we did really well defensively - at the end they scored one and we scored two. We did great."

Liverpool players celebrating Cody Gakpo's equaliser - (Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

A step in the right direction

It goes without saying that this has been a season to forget for Liverpool but a shift in form in recent weeks has portrayed signs of Jurgen Klopp’s signs returning to their old ways.

Cody Gakpo thinks The Reds are stepping in the right direction with the recent performances yet a lot more needs to be done for Liverpool to reach the standards they themselves have sat since Klopp took to the throne.

Gakpo stated: "I've not been here so long, so I don't know how it felt before, but I think we're getting on the right track.

"There's still lots to improve, but we'll keep working hard and try to keep winning away from home."

Another huge game awaits

Liverpool will now turn their attention to locking horns with Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds have moved to within six points of the Champions League places following their triumph at the London Stadium.

With Spurs breathing down the neck of the top four places too, a win on Sunday will be huge for Liverpool as they enter a fascinating run-in.

Gakpo added: "I think this three points were really important with the weekend upcoming so we can get real pressure on it [the top four]. It's up to us to prove again this weekend what we are capable of."

Defence the key to Liverpool's recent form

Jurgen Klopp has hailed the defensive side of his team's recent performances, with the German believing that a change in defensive approach is responsible for Liverpool's form.

Klopp said: "Our defending, definitely. We defend completely different. In general, it's the defending. In general, the readiness to defend.

"So the biggest chance of the first half West Ham had, when Virg sorts it on the far post, it looked like a goal and we don't win the ball in a three-v-one situation at the sideline – I loved the situation anyway, I love it.

"Yes, we have to win the ball there but I loved that we were there and we tried. It was a genius moment or unlucky for us, they get through. But I loved the situation anyway and there we were lucky – maybe the only real time in the game or Virg did just particularly well. Apart from that, it's the defending."

Jurgen Klopp showing his appreciation to the travelling Liverpool fans - (Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Ibrahima Konate update

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that he opted to leave Ibrahima Konate at home for Wednesday's game as an act of precaution to prevent the Frenchman from sustaining any potential injuries.

The Liverpool Boss stated: "Ibou could have played. He's not injured but, in the last two or three weeks, he always had to rest like two days, one day, then half a session, stuff like this.

"I thought now we have to make sure that he can recover properly, that he doesn't get injured, so that's why we left him completely at home. That's it pretty much."