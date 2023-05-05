Carla Ward: Aston Villa are "hungry" for a strong end to the season

Aston Villa Women' s manager, Carla Ward, has stated her side are "really hungry to nail down that fifth spot." ahead of Sunday's trip to the Select Car Leasing Stadium to face Reading.

Reading sit rock bottom of the Women's Super League, but a win could take them to 10th, joint on points with ninth placed Tottenham Hotspur.

However, it will not be an easy game, with the 39-year-old saying: "we will obviously look to try and hurt them in areas we feel like we can and that will be the focus. We have played some really good stuff this year and will attempt to get out there and do the same this weekend.

"We understand though the position of Reading this weekend and we know that they need something from ourselves. We know it is not going to be easy. We are under no illusion of what we are up against this weekend that is for sure."

Rachel Daly and the Golden Boot

Rachel Daly wheels away in celebration against Tottenham (Photo by Paul Harding/The FA via Getty Images)

The race for the golden boot is heating up as the conclusion of the season approaches. As it stands, Villa striker Rachel Daly is second in the running, only behind Khadjia Shaw of Manchester City who has 18 goals to her name.

In a prolific season, Daly has notched 17 goals and assisted her teammates on three occasions, firing the Villains into fifth place.

The manager confirmed the striker has her sights set on the award and will be played to help achieve this accolade: “She wants the golden boot. We talked a few weeks back about ringing some changes in a certain game or too. She is so hungry to get that golden boot so we will give her every possibility and every chance to get there.”

It was announced on Wednesday that Evie Rabjohn had agreed to join Manchester United from Aston Villa at the end of the season.

The England Under-19 international has met up with her new teammates and has began training with the Manchester outfit immediately, ahead of her formal registration with the FA for next season.

Rabjohn made her senior debut with the first-team in claret and blue against Sheffield United, as Villa defeated Leicester City 2-0 at the King Power Stadium.

Ward expressed her frustration at the loss and has called for the FA to prevent similar scenarios occurring.

She said: "I have said before to the FA to try and sort it out but we wish her well. She is a Manchester United player now and that is that.

"It happens for every club so it is not just about Aston Villa, it is the bigger piece here on clubs developing youngsters and then a couple of weeks before their 18th birthday those bigger clubs come in and swoop.

"This is not about Aston Villa; it is the bigger piece for younger players up and down the country for all football clubs that put a lot of time and effort into developing young football players. It is something that clubs have been crying out for for many years and hopefully sooner or later the FA will do something about it."

The Future

It has been a very good season for the Midlands side, who have cemented their place as the 'best of the rest' as they attempt to compete with the 'big four' of the division.

Ward reflected on a positive campaign and admitted: "It has been one of the best seasons I have ever had. I have learnt an awful lot. It has been a good season, it really has, but it is one that we will reflect on and try to improve on next year."

With regards to incomings in the Summer window, she said: "I always work two windows ahead, so we are well on our way with the Summer window."