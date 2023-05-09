Magpies eye deserved promotion after remarkable National League campaign

Notts County are gearing up for one of their most crucial games in recent history, the Vanarama National League Promotion Final on Saturday, which gives them a single shot at playoff glory, and in reward for victory, they will find themselves escaped of non-league and back in the EFL.

The Magpies have a whole lot of history behind them, known as the oldest professional football club in the world, having recently passed their 160th anniversary, and they look to create even more this weekend, when they will be backed by ten of thousands of faithful supporters down in the capital.

A club with rich history

You look at Notts County and see all the prestigious titles they have achieved over the years, including champions of all three EFL divisions and not forgetting the FA Cup back in 1894, but not many outsiders have great knowledge of the darker times that the club has endured.

Notts have had a rather tumultuous past decade, dropping out of the Football League for the first time in their history in 2019.

After relegation from League Two, the Magpies went through a period of instability, with changes across ownership and management, and eventually, a takeover was completed which saw respected Danish duo Alexander and Christoffer Reedtz become co-owners, and it is fair to say that they have really steadied the ship at Meadow Lane.

Neal Ardley's leadership in their first non-league campaign had them beaten by Harrogate in the playoff final, then Ian Burchnall was appointed as head coach, and he managed to achieve two consecutive top-seven finishes, but also lost out in the playoffs on both occasions.

Notts County were beaten at Wembley in 2020 by Harrogate Town, denied an instant return to the EFL (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

A 'blockbuster' season like no other

Last Summer, a change was surely in need to compete with the likes of Wrexham and Chesterfield for another season and the Reedtz brothers provided that, bringing in Luke Williams as the new boss.

There were initial concerns about his experience in management, but those doubters were quickly proved wrong.

Luke Williams could forge his name in County's history books this weekend (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

Helped by the presence of new signing Macaulay Langstaff, County went their first eight games without tasting defeat, which eventually arrived against league newcomers Dorking Wanderers.

However, that tested the Magpies to launch into a remarkable 25-game unbeaten run, including victories against both the Dragons and the Spireites.

BT Sport pundit Aaron McLean's weekly 'Good luck shifting them now' tweet was a further reminder of how intense the title race between Williams' side and Wrexham was, leapfrogging each other constantly before the all-important clash of the titans in April.

Arguably one of the games of the season, Notts put themselves in the driving seat by taking the lead before halftime, but a couple of second-half strikes from the Welsh outfit saw them ahead.

Notts leveled with fifteen to play, yet they couldn't prevent another goal from their opponents minutes later - there was one last golden chance for the visitors to the Racecourse Ground in the final minute, as a penalty kick was awarded; Cedwyn Scott failed to beat the 'keeper and ultimately could have ended up costing his side the league title.

While Wrexham went on to get the job done with a match still to spare, the Magpies were made to settle for the playoffs, even though they managed a 107-point tally.

Quite comfortably securing second place meant that Williams' men would face Boreham Wood in the semi-finals, and after 45 minutes at 2-0 down, it was beginning to look like it wasn't going to be their day.

An Aden Baldwin wondergoal gave Notts a way back before the defender netted his second in the final minute of the ninety, sparking momentous scenes, and taking the tie to extra time.

Again, it took a late, late strike to decide it, coming from Jodi Jones at the very death, confirming a spot on the bill for the Wembley showpiece.

There were remarkable post-match scenes last Sunday, as Notts managed to reach the playoff final Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

Now, having read that, you would have to think it would be so very much deserved for County to overturn Chesterfield at the national stadium this Saturday, but that was also the expectation against the Wood, and as we all know, the National League playoffs never fail to deliver, so prepare for the inconceivable.