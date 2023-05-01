Barnet FC vs Boreham Wood: National League Preview, Play-off Eliminator, 2023

It all comes down to these last few weeks. With Wrexham claiming top spot and clinching the only guaranteed promotion spot, six teams remain in contest to be promoted to the Football League alongside the Welsh club.

The playoffs commence with a North London derby at the Hive London, where Dean Brennan's Barnet will take on Luke Garrard's Boreham Wood.

The Bees come into the game with the better overall finish, but have been short of their best for the past few games, slumping to a draw against Maidenhead United and a loss against Dagenham & Redbridge.

However, Barnet's home record against some of the top sides shows that they are a force when under pressure. Brennan's side have beaten Woking & Chesterfield convincingly. They have also taken a point against the league's titans Wrexham and Notts County.

Meanwhile, the Wood are fresh off a 1-0 victory against relegated Yeovil but have also not been at their best, losing to Gateshead and the Daggers recently.

Nevertheless, the winner of this tie obtains a punishing reward if they are to keep progressing towards the goal of League Two football next season. Having finished 2nd, 107-points Notts County awaits the victor at their fortress, Meadow Lane, for a ticket back to London at the prestigious Wembley Stadium.

Team News:

Barnet:

The Bees are lucky to not have any crucial absences after hitting a patch of turbulent form when Dale Gorman , Danny Collinge and Harry Smith were both sidelined recently.

, and were both sidelined recently. Midfielder Sam Woods is highly unlikely to be in contention to play on Tuesday night with an injury that assistant John Dreyer described to be 'long-term'.

is highly unlikely to be in contention to play on Tuesday night with an injury that assistant described to be 'long-term'. Full-back Ben Wynter has been a crucial part of the Bees' backline, but having last played on the 10th April against Maidstone United, it doesn't look like the 25-year-old will feature in this playoff clash.

Boreham Wood:

Garrard has said that he will have to make late assessments on full-back Erico Sousa and midfielder George Broadbent in his pre-match conference; the former was substituted at half-time against Yeovil and the latter didn't make the squad.

and midfielder in his pre-match conference; the former was substituted at half-time against Yeovil and the latter didn't make the squad. The Wood's top scorer Lee Ndlovu (11) should front the line and provide the main goal threat along with Tyrone Marsh who is no stranger to big one-off games such as this one.

Predicted Lineups:

Barnet: Walker, Cropper, Okimo, Potter, Collinge, Kanu, De Havilland, Pritchard, Gorman, Smith, Kabamba

Boreham Wood: Ashmore, Agbontohoma, Ilesanmi, Evans, Bush, Kelly-Evans, Payne, Rees, Brunt, Ndlovu, Marsh

Key Players:

Barnet - Harry Smith

Barnet FC's Harry Smith celebrating with Dale Gorman after putting Barnet 1-0 up against Maidenhead United at York Road on Saturday 22nd April. (Credit - Barnet Football Club)

January's fixture between the two sides at Meadow Park was a cagey affair, with neither side able to hit the target as much as they should be, ending in a 1-1 stalemate.

Leyton Orient loanee Harry Smith provides the Bees with the important aerial threat they need to test the best and fiercest defence in the league.

The forward is able to combat the Wood's physicality and contest them and may be the 'cutting edge' needed to gain the result needed.

With seven goals to his name since signing in February, the Bees should aim to supply him in the box as often as they can on Tuesday night.

Boreham Wood - Lee Ndlovu

Lee Ndlovu of Boreham Wood celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 0-1 during the Vanarama National League match between Wrexham and Boreham Wood at Racecourse Ground on April 22, 2023 in Wrexham, Wales. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)

Nathan Ashmore and any of the defenders in the impressive backline could come under this category, but Ndlovu is the forward that could shock the Hive and propel the Wood into the semi final stage.

Having come in as a summer signing from Brackley, the 28-year-old has become one of the first names on the teamsheet, featuring 37 times and scoring 11.

He has shown that he is able to provide the finishing touch as well, scoring at the Racecourse Ground in under 44 seconds, cooly lobbing ex-Premier League goalkeeper Ben Foster to spoil the early promotion party in Wales.

The Boreham Wood number nine will need to ensure that he replicates the form he has been in throughout the season as he leads the line for Garrard's side as they quest for their first promotion into the Football League.

Match Details:

Where is the game being played?

This Vanarama National League playoff eliminator will be hosted at Barnet Football Club's The Hive London Stadium.

Barnet will be at home in this National League play-off fixture. (Photo by Justin Tallis/Getty Images)

The 6,500 seater has been home to the Bees since 2013 and boasts state-of-the-art training and medical facilities.

What time is kick off?

The game will kick off at 7.45pm BST in North London.

How can I watch?

Tickets are now very limited and are only available to existing Barnet members who have a purchase history in the home stand.

Boreham Wood sold their initial away allocation of 650 and have since sold out their second amount of an extra 200-300 tickets.

Alternatively, as one of two playoff eliminators, BT Sport's contract with the Vanarama National League means that the game will be broadcasted on BT Sport 1.

If you are unable to tune into the game, there will be live updates as well as a match report after the game right here at VAVEL UK directly from The Hive London.