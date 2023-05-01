Four things we learnt from Newcastle's victory over Southampton

Many were expecting this game to be a walkthrough for Newcastle United after their emphatic efforts against Tottenham and Everton, yet Eddie Howe's men had to comeback after going down 1-0 following a impressive first half display from The Saints.

Although Newcastle had most of the possession in the first half and looked to be dominating the game, they failed to create many clear cut opportunities against their opponents, and the couple they did create were wasted.

Anthony Gordon, who was awarded his first start at St James' Park through the injury of Sean Longstaff, was one of those who should have put Newcastle on the scoresheet.

He was played through on goal with a perfectly weighted pass from Alexander Isak, yet the 22-year-old's shot skimmed off the left post.

Southampton, who were very effective in the counter press, then took the lead. Roméo Lavia, a clear standout performer for Rubén Sellés' men, dispossessed Bruno Guimarães and set Carlos Alcaraz up with the ball who sprinted clear of Newcastle's midfield. The Argentinian then passed the ball out wide to Kamaldeen Sulemana, who provided a great low cross into the path of Stuart Armstrong, who duly slotted away.

Stuart Armstrong celebrating his goal (Photo by Matt Watson via GettyImages)

Although The Magpies were down by a goal at the break, they showed an endeavouring attitude, which they have done all season, and started the second half brightly.

One of the early squandered opportunities fell to Sven Botman, who failed to convert Kieran Trippier's free kick from close range, as he forced a save from Alex McCarthy. Despite Newcastle's total control that was the first shot they managed to get on target.

However, Newcastle were finally awarded with their persistency. Isak picked the ball up on the left-wing and provided a low-driven cross to Callum Wilson, who slotted a way his 15th goal of the season with a clever finish over McCarthy to put them level. Newcastle's number nine again proved to be a great super sub linking up with Isak, a partnership that has caused many teams problems this season.

Wilson then thought he had doubled Newcastle's lead in the 76th minute, yet his goal was ruled out by VAR for offside.

Just three minutes later Newcastle finally managed to take a hold of the match as Botman flicked a Trippier corner on to the unfortunate stretched leg of substitute Theo Walcott, who knocked it in for an own goal.

The three points were then signed, sealed, and delivered for Howe's men as just two minutes after Walcott's own goal, Wilson scored his second of the match as he showed great composure to take the ball around McCarthy and slot it into an open goal.

Callum Wilson has fully redeemed himself

Despite showing very poor form post-world cup, the 31-year-old has truly redeemed himself, following his recent form that has seen him score eight goals in his last seven appearances as well as providing one assist.

What is even more impressive, is that he has only started two out of the eight games, as his role has changed from Newcastle's consistent starter, to arguably the best 'super sub' in the Premier League.

Callum Wilson celebrating his second goal (Photo by Stu Forster via GettyImages)

It appears since Isak's arrival from Real Sociedad, Wilson has really upped the ante, and has essentially been forced to fight for his name in the starting XI, after a remarkable start from the Swedish international has been enough to make him Howe's number one.

Wilson, who is known for his clinical finishing and strong hold-up play, had previously seemingly lost them attributes up until early April, where his form really picked up.

His goal-scoring ability was back in fine fashion alongside his clever attacking positioning, which grants him space to find himself in quality opportunities in front of the oppositions goal.

Newcastle fans have every right to get excited each time Wilson and Isak are on the pitch together, as they continue to prove just how much a deadly duo they are.

Newcastle's incredible second half in numbers

The cliché phrase of "a game of two halves" is often overused, and has arguably become a ubiquitous slogan used by pundits and commentators.

Yet as VAVEL takes a look into the statistic comparison, it really was two contrasting halves for Howe's men.

Firstly Newcastle only boasted 0.84 xG in the first half, after they only managed five shots, none troubling McCarthy.

United, who often accumulate a high number of corners in their games, only managed to collect three in the first half, due to their poor shot accuracy with all five of their shots being off target.

Defensively speaking, Newcastle allowed The Saints to have four shots, with three of them hitting the target - and of course one of them being converted by Armstrong.

Perhaps courtesy of a second half change which seen Wilson come on for Gordon, Newcastle's performance dramatically improved.

Callum Wilson and Anthony Gordon against Manchester United (Photo by Stu Forster via GettyImages)

They recorded a highly credible 3.54 xG, alongside 17 shots, five which were on target - and accumulated a further eight corners.

This was more like the Champions League chasing Magpies Newcastle fans were used to seeing.

Defensively Howe's men were perfect. Southampton failed to have a single shot in the second half, as Newcastle completely controlled the game, only allowing Southampton 35% of the ball.

This shows Newcastle's incredible ability to change a game so dramatically through the use of a single substitute, and produce a performance that does not echo a single aspect of their first 45 minutes.

Too little, too late for Southampton

Southampton, who have played to a decent level in their last three matches, have more than likely left it too late, as their likelihood of survival in the league becomes increasingly thin.

Sellés' men currently sit 20th in the Premier League table on 24 points, and are favourites to be relegated.

Rubén Sellés (Photo by Lindsey Parnaby via GettyImages)

They look certain to face the drop, something they have avoided since being promoted back into the league in the 2011/2012 season, if they do not manage to beat relegation rivals Nottingham Forest in their next fixture.

If The Saints are relegated, it is highly likely they will lose some of their key players such as, Romeo Lavia, James Ward-Prowse, and Mohammed Salisu - who are all wanted by a plethora of clubs.

Roméo Lavia is a real, real talent

At just 19-years-old, Lavia was Southampton's standout performer against Newcastle, and has been one of The Saints' best players all season.

He managed to dispossess Bruno Guimarães, who normally protects the ball so well, which led to their first goal in the match. His ability to retain the ball and play progressive passes to the final third is one his most effective attributes.

Romeo Lavia (left) tackling Bruno Guimarães (Photo by NurPhoto via GettyImages)

The Belgian also has such a powerful stride, and looks destined to be a world class defensive midfielder, through his overall tenacity and able to carry the ball up the pitch from the midfield.

Lavia is also extremely effective under pressure. He is able to play the ball comfortably with both feet in compact areas, which makes him greatly suited to the Premier League with the rise of teams deploying high presses.

He will undoubtedly be hot property in the summer transfer window, with many big clubs identifying the youngster as a key target. Chelsea and Manchester United reportedly already in discussions with the player.

VAVEL has already highlighted Lavia as one of the Premier League's brightest prospects earlier on in the season.