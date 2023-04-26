Man City 4-1 Arsenal: City pick Arsenal apart to take upper hand in title race

Advantage Manchester City! And after this fine showing in the Premier League’s top-two duel, can anyone really see them fail to retain their league crown? Pep Guardiola’s remorseless team played with pace, power and cohesion to swat aside Arsenal and take control of this title race.

Neither manager had wanted to big this game up to the max — it’s “really important but not decisive" claimed Guardiola and when asked about the game, Mikel Arteta replied: “Will it decide the season? No.” — but the facts are clear now.

The gap to leaders Arsenal is down to two points but City have two games in hand and, more than the figures, the momentum is clearly with Guardiola’s side. They are on a great streak, on the hunt for a Treble, playing scintillating football and even had the luxury here of their prolific goalscorer and sorcerer of assists swapping roles to great effect.

Kevin De Bruyne was at his imperious best orchestrating City’s play, scoring twice after being fed by Erling Haaland and also chipping in with the free-kick that John Stones headed home. His was a great performance and he took his leave in the 80th minute to a standing ovation.

Such displays are why City now have the upper hand in claiming their fifth league title in six seasons. The notable performers were numerous: Jack Grealish continued his fine form down the left flank while Haaland underlined that there are more strings to his bow than just racking up the goals — even though he still scored number 49 in this remarkable campaign of his.

Despite now dropping nine points from their last four games, it will have been during this humbling 90 minutes that those of an Arsenal persuasion concluded that their 19-year title drought will not end this term. This is their opposition, and when faced with them, Arteta’s team could barely get a touch.

Arsenal ran into a juggernaut, the pretenders firmly told that their time has not yet come. Trying to obtain a positive result from a stadium they last won at in 2012 highlighted the tough task in front of Arteta’s team but, then again, there was no better time or place to properly lay out their credentials. Unfortunately for them, they fell short by some distance.

Harsh questions have been asked about Arsenal’s ability to handle the pressure — a pressure the experienced City heads seem to relish — and even though this game shows the gap between the two teams, it should not diminish their excellent season of progress to get here in the first place.

Rob Holding’s late consolation goal provided the travelling supporters with something to take home, but title hopes will surely have been left here at the Etihad.

Story of the game

It was quickly apparent which team were on the 16-game unbeaten run and the one stumbling with three dispiriting draws. City were quickly out of the blocks, pressing hard and high, and Arsenal struggled to keep up with them.

Guardiola had veered to his tried and tested team, the one that lined-up in Munich last week, with the only change seeing Kyle Walker come in for the injured Nathan Ake. That meant a return to the bench for Riyad Mahrez after his FA Cup semi-final hat-trick on Saturday.

Arsenal hearts were in mouths as soon as the third minute when Grealish’s low cross was fumbled by Aaron Ramsdale and De Bruyne went to shoot but caught Thomas Partey, who arrived just in time. Still, the direction of traffic was clear even then. Four minutes later, City were ahead.

Stones, part of a back-four in both defence and attack here, started the move with a controlled upfield hoof from his own byline. Haaland was too strong for Holding, taking one touch to control then another to sweep a fine pass to release De Bruyne.

Arsenal were caught out of shape and the Belgium midfielder was allowed to stride through before placing a low shot beyond the diving Ramsdale. That represented a reversal in roles of the Haaland-De Bruyne combo and it continued to hurt Arsenal.

Getty: Oli Scarff

Another defence-splitting pass from the Norwegian striker sent De Bruyne on his way again. No player in red and white tracked him leaving Ben White to come across and provide the crucial block. So early in the juncture and Arsenal were hanging on.

Ramsdale had to have his wits about him too. The Arsenal ‘keeper was well worked by Haaland: having to save from the striker after he wriggled free in the area, denying him again from a tight angle and then stopping another shot after Ilkay Gündogan had skipped past Partey and fed the No 9.

The Arsenal supporters standing in silence just yards away no doubt feared the worst when Haaland again strode forward but he uncharacteristically missed the target with his effort.

As an attacking threat, Arsenal were absent. On his return to the Etihad Gabriel Jesus failed to see much of the ball while Bukayo Saka cut a frustrated figure. Partey’s shot wide of Ederson’s lefthand upright was all they could muster.

A single-goal deficit heading towards the break put Arsenal in a good light. Yet City made a greater impact on the scoreboard either side of half-time. In first-half stoppage-time Stones guided De Bruyne’s free-kick past Ramsdale with a header back across goal. Initially ruled offside, VAR stepped in to advise Stones was onside, played that way by White’s boot.

Getty: Robbie Jay Barratt

Then nine minutes into the new half, City had another. Martin Odegaard lost possession in centre-field and Haaland was quick to pounce. He fed De Bruyne again and the City midfielder made no mistake with his low shot which travelled through Holding’s legs and into the Arsenal goal.

With the game gone Arteta rattled through his changes, possibly to bring on fresh minds as well as fresh bodies given tempers had threatened to spill over. Two of his substitutes, Reiss Nelson and Leandro Trossard, combined in the 86th minute with Holding firing in a consolation goal.

But City, and Haaland, still managed to have the final say. Phil Foden, on off the bench, jabbed the ball through to the striker and he made no mistake with a low shot. Advantage City.

Player of the match: Kevin De Bruyne

Simply unplayable. Scored twice and set up another with a perfectly-weighted free-kick. His runs off Haaland's knockdowns had Arsenal scrambling throughout the first half and when he drew back into his usual midfield position, he was equally effective.

It's no coincidence that City's rally towards a possible Treble comes when De Bruyne is playing at his best.