Away form against 'Big six' again in question when Man United visit Tottenham

In what generally has been a successful first campaign for Erik ten Hag in his Manchester United tenure, one of the only blemishes of his reign as manager has been his sides' poor record when they travel to the other traditional top six clubs in the Premier League.

Not only that they lose them, but defeats particularly at Anfield and the Etihad Stadium this season has seen witness to old cracks and habits that sides under previous managers have put on show, that were thought to have been quickly extinguished under the Dutchman.

Form against these clubs in a staggering contrast has been superb at Old Trafford, with Man United having beaten all four who have made this trip to the Theatre of Dreams, with Chelsea yet to visit.

However, their first trip to a ‘Big six’ club came at the Etihad, where those in the sky-blue strip stormed into a 6-1 lead thanks to hat-tricks from Phil Foden and Erling Haaland, before an Anthony Martial brace reduced the final score to 6-3.

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images.

Cracks appear for Red Devils on the road

The game had promptly slowed any talk of the Red Devil’s returning to their glory days, even so early on under Ten Hag, after the first half saw them 4-0 down.

And it was perhaps the first sign of rotten habits returning to Man United, who still had a plethora of names who were in the teams that suffered heavy and embarrassing defeats to Brighton and Watford the season prior.

The Carabao Cup holders have also gone to the Emirates Stadium and failed to pick up a point in what was an enthralling encounter, whilst a late equaliser from Casemiro at Stamford Bridge gave Man United their only point from their four visits to the top six.

Ten Hag’s side do still have the chance to pick up a win to improve this record on the road, next up facing Tottenham Hotspur, who were just on the end of a mauling at St James Park which saw the gap to the top four extend to six points between the two sides.

Man United did secure what at the time was deemed as their best performance under Ten Hag when they cruised past Spurs by two goals to nil at Old Trafford in October, and it could be said that this fixture could not have come at a better time if Man United wish to put an end to their winless record against the top six.

Bruno Fernandes in celebration after securing Man United's 2-0 win over Spurs in October. (Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images)

Kane saving grace for Spurs?

Tottenham have gone through a turbulent season to say the least but do still find themselves in the race for Champions League qualification with just six games left to go in their campaign.

Harry Kane has been a shining light for the club from North London however and has netted a clinical 24 times in the Premier League this season, which ordinarily would see the Englishman at the top of the charts, only bested by the inhumane scoring rate of Haaland.

Rather surprisingly, Kane has not had a prolific time when coming up against United in his career, only scoring four times in his 16 appearances against the club.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images.

It could prove to be a good omen for the Red Devils who have had to make do with a makeshift back four since their exit from the Europa League, with Lisandro Martinez out for the season, whilst Raphael Varane is likely to remain out on Thursday.

Spurs will have to rely on their talisman if they are to bounce back from their capitulation at Newcastle United, meanwhile United responded well to their exit from Europe, edging past Brighton on penalties to reach the FA Cup final.

United do possess a good record when visiting Tottenham, particularly recently where they have won three of their last four trips to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but the Red Devils must be wary of a side that will now be led on an interim basis by Ryan Mason, which could spur an unpredictable Spurs side.

Ten Hag’s side can now turn their full focus and attention on their final eight games of the Premier League season, with their exit from the Europa League and a final booked in June against Manchester City, Man United for what it feels like the first time this season, have just one competition to focus on, with a win here that could all but secure their return to the Champions League.

Tottenham meanwhile face lesser odds of securing a top four place, with United and Newcastle both holding games in hand, whilst already possessing a six-point lead.

A victory however could spark a brief run of momentum at the tail of end of the season that could produce a thrilling race to the finish line, where at the end Champions League football awaits.