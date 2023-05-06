Tottenham 1-0 Crystal Palace: Kane scores another header to break record and send Spurs sixth

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 6: Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur scores the opening goal during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 6, 2023 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur moved up to sixth in the table, as Harry Kane broke the Premier League record for the most headered goals in a season.

His goal took his tally to ten headered goals in the league this season, surpassing Duncan Ferguson's record.

Under a rainy London skyline, the first half took its time to kick into life. Neither side tested the respective opposition goalkeepers for the opening 45 minutes, yet Harry Kane opened the scoring in stoppage time for Spurs. The world-class striker started the move, before heading home from a divine Pedro Porro cross in N17.

The second half followed a similar rhythm to the opening 45 minutes. Spurs, despite controlling the first half, began to sleepwalk towards an Eagles' revival, yet they walked away unscathed due to poor finishing from the visitors.

Crystal Palace attempted to complete a comeback in the closing stages, but their efforts ended in vain after firm defending from the hosts.

The result moves Spurs up to sixth and crucially three points ahead of Aston Villa in eighth. Meanwhile, Crystal Place moved down to twelfth after Chelsea's win on the south coast.

Up next, Spurs travel to European hopefuls Aston Villa in a key match in the race for a top-seven finish, whilst Crystal Palace host Bournemouth.

Story of the match

The Lilywhites surprised many with their team announcement at 2 PM. After a lengthy spell on the sidelines, Emerson Royal returned to the lineup. It left fans questioning how Spurs would lineup, but it fell into a fluid 4-4-2, with Porro reprising his roots as a right midfielder.

Meanwhile, Roy Hodgson stuck with an unchanged team from their dramatic 4-3 win against West Ham United last weekend.

Spurs were looking to bounce back from their agonising last-minute defeat to Liverpool last weekend, yet they struggled to threaten early on.

Despite an even start, it was the hosts who came closest in the opening 15 minutes. Cristian Romero flicked on a header from Porro's cross, but it crashed off the bar.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's audacious, powerful shot halfway through the first half epitomised Spurs' start. The midfielder's effort flew high and wide of the goal, despite it being in a threatening position. Spurs looked disjointed and lacked fluidity; a recurring theme in recent weeks.

Michael Olise, usually one of Palace's most animated players, was the first player to test Fraser Forster. The energetic playmaker tried his luck from just outside the box, yet it was comfortably saved by Forster.

The Eagles slowly grew into the match as the first half progressed, allowing Wilfried Zaha and Olise to show promise up until the final third. However, nothing materialised for the visitors.

Harry Kane opens the scoring. (Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

In the dying seconds of the first half, Kane opened the scoring for the Lilywhites. The striker played a sensational through-ball out wide to Porro before the wing-back whipped in a perfectly-weighted cross into the box. Kane latched onto it to send a powerful header past Sam Johnstone. The goal took Kane to outright second in the all-time Premier League goal record.

As the second half kicked off, neither side made any changes in N17. Zaha nearly pulled his team level in the opening minutes. The winger tried to pull off an audacious, placed finish into the top right corner, but he overhit his effort.

Eberechi Eze, who has been a key protagonist under Hodgson's revival, squandered a strong chance 52 minutes in. He latched onto Zaha's through-ball, but mishit his effort wildly past the post. Cheick Doucoure was the next to test Forster, but his effort was comfortably saved.

After a quiet yet comfortable first half, Spurs were sleepwalking towards a Crystal Palace revival in the second half. The Lilywhites were outfought and outmuscled in the opening stages of the second half across the pitch.

Pedro Porro (Photo by ISABEL INFANTES/AFP via Getty Images)

Porro, one of the most energetic players all match, came inches away from doubling Spurs' lead. The wing-back whipped in a ferocious in-swinging cross from a free-kick, but it went narrowly wide of the post.

Spurs should have wrapped up victory with 15 minutes remaining through Heung-Min Son. The South Korean latched onto a pinpoint lofted through-ball from Romero, before trying to round Johnstone. However, the Englishman stood firm and denied Son his goal.

Kane scored the opening goal for Spurs and then saved one at the other end in the dying stages. Joachim Andersen played a low ball across the goal, and, luckily for the Lilywhites, Kane was able to clear it before it became a threat.

Crystal Palace fought until the end, but they were unable to find the golden equaliser. The South London side fought valiantly, yet they came to no avail.

Player of the match - Harry Kane

Three things are certain in life. Death, taxes, and Harry Kane being the player of the match for Spurs. In traditional fashion, the striker led his team to victory with an emphatic header.

The finish was perfect, but it was Kane's ability to start the attacking phase which was most impressive. His sensational control and through-ball out wide to Porro showed why Kane is so highly regarded in world football.