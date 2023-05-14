Roberto de Zerbi praises Brighton's courage as Arsenal are brushed aside

Pervis Estupinan celebrates with teammates after scoring his first Premier League goal

Julio Enciso, Deniz Undav, and Pervis Estupinan all struck in the second-half as Brighton move up to sixth

Deniz Undav celebrating with teammates after his goal (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

• ‘I'm very delighted with the performance’

It has been a strange week for Brighton before ending Arsenal’s title hopes, the Seagulls suffered arguably the most shocking defeat this season after beating battered at the Amex 5-1 against Everton

Roberto De Zerbi expressed a ‘fantastic’ display from his side: "I'm very delighted with the performance. I think we deserved to win. We showed our passion, that we are serious people.”

“I'm proud because the last five days were very difficult after the defeat on Monday."

Roberto De Zerbi (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

• Michael Jordan

De Zerbi used a video of NBA icon Michael Jordan to inspire the players during the build-up to the Arsenal game

Undav told Sky Sports, to which the Italian replied: “Undav speaks too much - I don't like basketball but I love the mentality of the champion in every sport, and if I can learn something from the big, big champions I will.”

Julio Enciso opens the scoring (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

• Julio Enciso's injury

The young Paraguayan forward, who scored his third goal of the season, picked up a slight knock during Brighton’s win at the Emirates.

But De Zerbi has explained Ensico ‘could have played better’ but he did not appear to be too concerned about the youngster coming off early.

Brighton were without a few key players ahead of the clash

When asked, he said: "No, I think it is nothing important. I think Enciso can play better but didn't play in the right position for him.

"We are playing without Solly March, Facundo Buonanotte had a small problem before the game and we had to adapt some players in not really the right position.”

Alexis Mac Allister celebrates with teammate Moises Caicedo after victory against Manchester United (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

• ‘We are working to become a big team.’

During his post-match interview, De Zerbi admitted Brighton will lose some players during the summer transfer window – Caicedo and Mac Allister both being mentioned in that conversation

Mac Allister has been linked with a move to Manchester United and Liverpool over the past few weeks, whilst Anfield looking like the likely destination, with the World Cup winner signing a new deal with the Seagulls back in October.

There were two bids rejected for the Ecuadorian midfielder in January from Arsenal as the Gunners are expected to continue their pursuit for Caicedo – who also signed a new deal with Brighton, only back in March.

He told Sky Sports: “We are working to become a big team - we are not a big team yet but if you want to compete with a big team like Arsenal and qualify for Europe, we have to progress our mentality.”

The Italian head coach continued: “We will lose some players, maybe Caicedo or maybe Mac Allister. We need to bring in some other good players. For Mitoma and Estupinan, they need to stay with us I don’t know if they are ready to play with big teams.”

“The players are the most important thing. I’m lucky to have players at this level. “

Odsonne Edouard, Robert Sanchez, Roberto De Zerbi (Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)

• ‘He knew he wasn’t going to play.’

Many fans believed Robert Sanchez could have possibly returned between the sticks, after Bank Holiday Monday’s disaster against Everton, however when the team news was announced there were plenty of questions about why the Spanish goalkeeper was left out of the squad yesterday.

Jason Steele has replaced Sanchez since the start of March, with the Spanish international last featuring for De Zerbi’s side against Manchester United in the semi-final of the FA Cup – which saw the Red Devils on the winning side of a penalty shootout.

And the Italian head coach explained why Sanchez was left out of the squad: “We spoke two days ago and we reached an agreement that he wasn’t going to come here.”

“He knew he wasn’t going to play.”