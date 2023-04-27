Nottingham Forest 3-1 Brighton: Reds escape relegation zone

Nottingham Forest beat Brighton (3-1) after a great performance which puts them one point above the relegation zone whereas Brighton take a tough loss and make it their second game in a row.

In an ideal world, Brighton would have redeemed themselves, closed the distance to their direct rivals and prepare next game more optimistically. Nevertheless, reality hit as the seagulls miss a golden ticket for European competitions which will be postponed until the next fixture.

It was never meant to be Brighton´s day, the game ended pretty much the same way it started as inside the first ten minutes with Forest already winning a penalty despite missing it moments later. The reds killed the game at the end with Morgan Gibbs-White transforming the third goal of the evening from the penalty spot.

The odds had it for the seagulls, playing against a team which were standing in the relegation zone and had lost their last four games. However, the FA Cup loss to Manchester United still haunts the fans and team as they were unable to perform as they used to recently. A golden chance to get closer to the Tottenham, Liverpool and Aston Villa as with only eight games left remaining, any stumbling block will have a significant impact towards the final standings.

Story of the match

Seagull fans faced this game with faith to return to the winning path and rightfully so, as Jason Steele stopped a penalty right before Facundo Buonanotte, in his starting debut, opened the scoreboard in the 38th minute as the youngster tapped in a ball that came off Keylor Navas’ gloves.

Nonetheless, that was the end of Brighton´s run as from that point onwards. Forest picked up their shots, set the tempo and right before halftime which with a bit of fortune, they levelled the game as Renan Lodi´s cross deflect from Pascal Gross body making it impossible for Steele to react in time.

One goal for each time and everything to play for during the second half. The visitors could have taken the lead early in if Kaoru Mitoma had been more precise in his finishing. Buonanotte made an electrifying run, set it perfectly to the Japanese who sent it too wide.

Steve Cooper men took that as a warning and took it personally. Especially, Danilo who in the 69th minute, pressed the Brighton team, outpaced Levi Colwill in the counterattack and clinically finished inside the box, impossible for Steele to reach.

No possession was needed from Forest´s behalf, only 24% was enough to create chance to a very weal Brighton who were constantly running with the few chances the locals had.

A dreadful game from the seagulls, who couldn´t get through the opponents’ defense, but with 10 minutes left to play, Lewis Dunk gave a penalty away. An avoidable action as the defender jumped with his hands raised, which consequently had the ball hitting the palm of his hand.

Gibbs-White stepped up, made Steele dive the wrong way and slotted the penalty with class in the bottom right corner. The City Ground erupted as their team deservedly won three important points which allow them to take a breath as they escape the relegation zone momentarily.

Player of the Match:

The player of the match goes to Danilo, who the goal which led to finish the comeback in an important moment of the game. The Brazilian read the game intelligently, intercepting Lewis Dunks pass, made the run and finish as a number nine inside the box. His second goal of the season for a midfielder who is not characterised for his attacking qualities.

As a young midfielder, he showed maturity and solidarity but especially was the Forest player with highest pass accuracy, reaching to 76%, completing 20 of the 26 passes attempted.