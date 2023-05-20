Tottenham Hotspur 4-1 Reading: England excellence defeats deflated Reading

Tottenham Hotspur ensured they retained their Women's Super League status for next season with a relatively comfortable win over a poor Reading side, who will be relegated from the WSL bar a miracle.

Bethany England opened the scoring for Spurs after a good cross from Molly Bartrip found England at the back post to head home.

Spurs doubled their lead through Celin Bizet after some good play in midfield, before Beth England completed her brace after a mistake at the back for Reading.

Kit Graham came off the bench to score Tottenham's fourth to put the game to bed for Vicky Jepson's side.

A powerful header by Justine Vanhaevermaet would only be a consolation for the Royals, who look all but down after the result.

Story of the game

Both sides made four changes to their last game, with Spurs making a change between the sticks.

Becky Spencer came in for Tinja-Riikka Korpela, whilst Ashleigh Neville, Rosella Ayane and Eveliina Summanen also came into Vicky Jepson's starting eleven.

Rachel Rowe was not in the squad for Reading, whilst Deanne Cooper, Tia Primmer, Lauren Wade and Gemma Evans all came into the starting eleven in a crucial game for the Royals.

It was a positive start for Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, in front of what looked like a less-than-expected crowd after Tottenham Men's were defeated against Brentford just hours before.

However, Reading also had their chances in what was a very direct style but the Royals. A ball over the top by Reading skipper Emma Mukandi could not quite find a Reading shirt in what was a dangerous area.

They also came close to taking the lead through Sanne Troelsgaaard. A corner by Deanne Cooper was fired into the back post where it was met by Troelsgaaard, whose header towards goal was blocked on the goal line.

Despite Reading's efforts, it was Spurs who took the lead from a well-drilled corner.

The corner was played out to Molly Bartrip on the edge of the area, who put a brilliant ball into the back post where it was met by the head of Bethany England to give Tottenham the advantage.

They doubled their lead just before halftime, with England setting up the goal this time around.

Some good passing moves by Vicky Jepson's side in the middle of the park allowed England to play a well-weighted pass into Celin Bizet, who placed her shot into the bottom left corner to put Spurs two to the good.

Bizet scored Spurs' second of the game (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Reading looked deflated after that goal and were in need of a big second half display to keep their slim hopes of WSL survival alive.

They made changes at halftime with the introduction of Jade Moore and Emma Harries but it just still was not happening for Kelly Chambers' side.

It was four for Spurs in the 75th minute, and it came through substitute Kit Graham.

After a ball over the Reading defence by Molly Bartrip, Graham had space to run at goal and place a smart finish into the bottom corner to put the game to bed.

Reading did eventually get a consolation goal. Justine Vanhaevermaet headed home powerfully from a corner kick to give the visitors something to cheer about.

However, it was Spurs who eventually saw it out to claim all three points which ensures they stay in the WSL for another season.

Player of the Match: Bethany England

As has been the case on several occasions this season, Beth England contributed to all the goals as Spurs saw off Reading.

She broke the deadlock with a relatively simple header, but her role in Celin Bizet's goal ensured that Spurs went into halftime in full control.

Her second goal midway through the second half put the game to bed in truth, meaning Spurs will play in the WSL next season.