Tottenham Hotspur vs Reading: Women's Super League Preview, Gameweek 21, 2023

Tottenham Hotspur will look to put the threat of relegation to bed later today, as they face a Reading side who could be relegated this weekend if results go against them.

A Reading loss in London combined with a victory for Leicester City would see the Royals relegated to the Women's Championship, whilst also ensuring the safety of Tottenham.

Spurs come into this game on the back of a 3-0 loss to league leaders Manchester United, meaning they are winless in their last five games.

However, two draws in those five mean that Vicky Jepson's side are three points above their opponents going into today's game.

Reading have lost all of their last four games and come into today's match on the back of a 5-0 home defeat to Aston Villa.

If Reading were to be relegated this weekend, it would mean both the Men's and Women's Reading sides will have suffered relegation this season, with the Men's team having been relegated from the EFL Championship this season.

Team News

Reading

Whilst there are no fresh injury concerns for Reading, it is anyone's guess what sort of team Kelly Chambers will put out with the magnitude of the game for the Berkshire-based side.

Chambers has called upon the likes of Grace Moloney and Rachel Rowe ahead of the game to help lift those around them, with the duo being two of the longer-serving players in the side.

Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs boss Vicky Jepson confirmed that striker Nikola Karczewska is back in contention for today's game having been out the side in recent weeks.

It could be a relatively unchanged side from Jepson, who has no new injury concerns ahead of the game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Predicted Lineup

Reading

Moloney; Mukandi, Kith, Caldwell, Eikeland; Wellings, Moore, Vanhaevermaet, Harries; Rowe, Troelsgaard. (4-4-2)

Tottenham Hotspur

Korpela; Graham, Turner, Batrip, Harrop; Ildhusoy, Zadorsky, James, Naz; Spence, England. (4-4-2)

Key Players

Reading - Grace Moloney

In truth, Reading will have to perform as a team if they are to have any chance of surviving the drop in the last two games.

Staying in the WSL would mean even more to those players who have been at Reading for a few years now, including the goalkeeper Grace Moloney.

A big performance from the Irish international could go a long way in helping Reading get a vital three points at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Moloney let in five against Aston Villa last time out (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur - Bethany England

I don't think many can question that Bethany England has had the biggest impact on Tottenham Hotspur's season.

The England international has 10 goals to her name in the WSL this season, seven more than any other Spurs player.

However, if she was to score today it could prove to be the most important of them all, as the London-based side look to secure their status as WSL side.

England has ten goals to her name in the WSL this season (Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The match will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in North London.

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick off at 16:15 BST today, May 20, following the conclusion of the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Brentford.

How can I watch?

The game will be available to watch live on the FA Player.