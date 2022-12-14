Four things we learnt from France's semi-final win against Morocco

France's players celebrate their victory in the Qatar 2022 World Cup semi-final football match between France and Morocco at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha on December 14, 2022. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

France became the first nation to reach successive World Cup finals for 20 years as they brushed aside Morocco to join Argentina.

Goals from Theo Hernandez and Randal Kolo Muani secured Les Blues place in Sunday's showcase.

The Atlas Lions had became the first African nation to reach the semi-final of the competition but they could not cause another upset to knock out Didier Deschamps' reigning champions.

On the way to that success in 2018, the Europeans knocked out the South Americans in a 4-3 thriller, with Kylian Mbappe scoring two goals, Antoine Griezmannscoring a penalty and Benjamin Pavard scoring a thundering volley.

Before we reignite this classic rivalry though, what did we learn from the semi-final contest between France and Morocco?

Konate stakes starting claim

Liverpool's Ibrahima Konaté replaced his former RB Leipzig teammate Dayot Upamecano in the starting XI, with the latter struggling for fitness.

Konate had featured in three group stage matches, starting against Australia and Tunisia but was dropped for the knockout stage matches with Poland and England.

However, he cemented a claim to start in the final with a performance that showed why he is so highly rated by fans of Jurgen Klopp's team.

The 23-year-old made the most interceptions and clearances and no player blocked more shots in the match.

Reds legend Jamie Carragher was amongst those calling for Konate to retain his place for Sunday's spectacle.

The French MOM was @IbrahimaKonate_ I can’t see how he can be left out of the starting eleven in the final! #QatarWorldCup2022 — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) December 14, 2022

Griezmann Reinvented

Antoine Griezmann has featured sporadically for Atletico Madrid this season due to a bizarre clause in the loan deal with parent club Barcelona.

However, he has featured in all six of France's matches in Qatar, starting all bar the 1-0 defeat to Tunisia.

The 31-year-old has reinvented himself for Les Blues, turning into an all-action midfielder, akin to N'Golo Kanté.

He is the first player to create over 20 chances at this tournament, and also boasts three assists.

However, he is most prominent in the middle third of the pitch and takes less touches in the penalty area, fewer shots and scores less goals but makes more tackles and interceptions and takes more touches overall.

In the victory against Morocco, his stunning run led to the fifth minute opener and he frustrated the Africans with his tenacious defensive work throughout the contest.

Rio Ferdinand labelled him as "the best defensive player of the tournament" in his post-match analysis on the BBC Sport broadcast.

A rather stunning renaissance.

Astonishing Amrabat

Sofyan Amrabat should have earned himself a spot in the team of the tournament with his performances in Qatar.

He became the first player to win possession 50 times at the tournament in the loss to France.

His stunning last-ditch tackle on Mbappe after keeping up with the Paris Saint-Germain forward in a foot race highlighted his tenacity and dedication to the cause.

He also won five duels, two aerial duels, won possession ten times and made eight passes into the final third.

The Fiorentina midfielder has made himself a household name with his performances in this tournament and shown that he can perform against the very best.

Outstanding Ounahi

Azzedine Ounahi was playing in the third tier of French football just two years ago and currently plays for the bottom club in Ligue 1.

However, he was the star of the semi-final in many spectator's opinion despite being on the losing side.

Out of the 38 players to have attempted more than 10 take-ons at the tournament, Ounahi has the best success rate (83.3%) after completing 12 of his 10.

Against France, he completed 100% of his take-ons, made 10 passes into the final third, won possession seven times and had four shots.

He will surely earn a move to a bigger club after a remarkable World Cup.

Remember the name.