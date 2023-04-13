West Ham United vs Arsenal: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 31, 2023

West Ham will host Arsenal on Sunday 16th April in a vital game for teams at opposite ends of the Premier League table.

Although gaining a crucial win over Fulham last week, David Moyes' Hammers are not clear of relegation just yet. Turning their attention to ensuring Premier League survival after a difficult draw away at KAA Gent on Thursday, Moyes' side needs to secure a good result in order to further ensure their place in the league.

On the flip side of the table, Mikel Arteta's side will be wanting to dominate Sunday's game in a quest to win the Premier League for the first time in 19 years. Arsenal has a game in hand as it stands and is sitting six points clear of Manchester City, meaning if the Gunners win their remaining games, the title is theirs.

Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta shakes hands with West Ham Manager David Moyes during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and West Ham United at Emirates Stadium on December 26, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Team News

West Ham United

Sunday's hosts are just without striker Gianluca Scamacca, who is set for an operation for his knee injury. Lukasz Fabianski is likely to make his return after being substituted on Thursday's game against Gent. Similarly, Kurt Zouma, Michail Antonio and Tomas Soucek will also be hoping to make Moyes' starting 11 on Sunday.

Prolific young striker Divin Mubama will hope his performances in Premier League 2 will land him a spot in the match-day squad.

It is likely that Moyes will start the same team that beat Fulham 1-0 in their last Premier League fixture, although defender Angelo Ogbonna appeared to pick up an injury in their visit to Belgium midweek - so could potentially be without the Italian.

Arsenal

Arsenal has a long list of injured players but could see the return of Eddie Nketiah, after resuming training following an ankle injury, sustained during their 4-0 win against Everton in March.

French international William Saliba remains out of Arteta's team having missed the last three matches due to a back injury. The Gunners will also be without midfielders Takehiro Tomiyasu and Mohamed Elneny.

Arsenal's French defender William Saliba leaves the pitch injured during the UEFA Europa League round of 16, second-leg football match between Arsenal and Sporting Lisbon at the Emirates Stadium in London on March 16, 2023. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

Line-Ups

West Ham United

Fabianski; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Benrahma, Fornals, Bowen; Ings.

Arsenal

Ramsdale; White, Holding, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Martinelli.

Key Players

West Ham United - Declan Rice

Declan Rice, for yet another match, will be one to watch this Sunday. The Hammers captain is known to control the game, proving his quality for both club and country. This season, Rice has not only been the first name on the teamsheet for West Ham but also for Gareth Southgate's England - where he remains vital in the Three Lions camp.

The Englishman boasts both defensive and attacking qualities - making game-changing challenges to help out his backline, and also providing progressive passes into the final third for attackers such as Jarrod Bowen, Said Benrahma and Michail Antonio.

Declan Rice of West Ham United celebrates with the fans after the team's victory during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and West Ham United at Craven Cottage on April 08, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Arsenal - Gabriel Martinelli

Gabriel Martinelli will be expected to showcase his unstoppable pace and tricky technical ability to Arsenal's width this Sunday. Being the driving force for Arsenal, Martinelli is one West Ham's midfield must keep tight to. The Brazilian has caused the Hammers many issues over the years due to his ability to utilise the space on and off the ball.

The 21-year-old is also clinical in front of the goal, which is likely to cause Moyes' backline many issues. The gameplan for the Hammers will have to incorporate the threat that Martinelli will pose; if the Irons are caught sleeping, the repercussions could be massively damaging.

Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal celebrates after scoring the team's first goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield on April 09, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game is being played at the London Stadium, the home of West Ham United.

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick off on Sunday 16 April, at 2pm BST.

How can I watch?

The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, and match updates via text commentary will be available on both West Ham's and Arsenal's Twitter accounts.