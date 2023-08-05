Japan 3-1 Norway: meticulous Japan outwit physical Norway in Round of 16

Japan beat Norway today to seal their place in the FIFA Women's World Cup quarter finals. There, they will either face Sweden or the USA.

In what was a thrilling encounter, Norway scored at both ends in the first half before Futoshi Ikeda's Japan side played around them superbly - putting Risa Shimizu and Hinata Miyazawa on the score sheet.

For the latter, it was a fifth goal of the tournament as she continues top of the scoring charts.

Story of the match

An absorbing contest kicked off in Wellington with both sides refreshed after ending the group stage with high scoring wins.

Japan enjoyed a statement victory against Spain, whilst Norway battered the Philippines 6-0 - and it didn't take long for goals to filter into this intense match up with a QF spot up for grabs.

The game was just 15 minutes old when a probing Japan took the lead through a goal Ingrid Syrstad Engen won't want to see again.

Hinata Miyazawa cut inside from the left wing and looked to hit the penalty spot with her cross. Back-tracking and panicked, Engen stuck out a leg and unfortunately diverted the ball past an onrushing Aurora Mikalsen.

It was a frustrating way to go behind, yet Norway hit back just five minutes later. Mikalsen smashed a long goal kick forward and Vilde Bøe Risa pounced - searing down the right side before standing up an inviting cross.

Rising highest was Guro Reiten and her header was sublime, hitting the top left corner. It signalled a defiant equaliser as well as Japan's first goal conceded of the tournament.

What viewers had now, was a game teetering on a knife edge as the teams matched each other blow for blow in the first half.

The dangerous Mina Tanaka was given too much time and space outside Norway's box. The Scandinavians almost dared her to take a shot, and that she did. Looking for the bottom right corner, the striker drove just wide.

A minute later, a direct Norway went close. Japan seemingly struggled with the boisterous physicality and it almost bore fruit as a loose ball squirmed out to Guro Reiten. However, it was to be Japanese relief as her shot flew just wide.

As the first half battled on, Japan demonstrated a signature patience in possession. Norway, on the other hand, were less meticulous.

Japan's artistry offered up the last big chance five minutes before the break. A bouncing ball caused havoc in the middle and Tanaka was able to direct a pass out to the right of the area. Risa Shimizu latched on but she could only whizz a right-footed drive up and over Mikalsen's goal.

Second Half

Aside from that attempt, Japan had lacked any intimidating edge. Possession and pacing was dominated, yet the penetration wasn't there.

Futoshi Ikeda's desire for more going forward must've been listened to at the break, as Japan bound into the ascendency once again.

Firstly on 48', nicely worked play down the left moved inwards to Yui Hasegawa and she found space, striking a bouncing ball at Mikalsen's goal. It was an easy save, yet debatably precursor for Japan's lead as they grew in confidence breaking through Norway's lines.

Just two minutes after that, Risa Shimizu threw Japan back in front, with huge thanks to defensive ineptitude at work. A shifty looking (needless) back pass was punished. Shimizu intercepted in front of Tuva Hansen. She struck the ball and with Mikalsen planted, a damning deflection off Mathilde Harviken had Nadeshiko celebrating.

Norway boss Herge Riise rolled the dice with her team behind opting for a double change. Frida Maanum and Karina Sævik came on for Vilde Bøe Risa and Emilie Bosshard Haavi. These changes injected fresh energy and after a short spell under the cosh, Norway looked to equalise.

Caroline Graham Hansen was a catalyst - first finding Sævik who dragged one wide. Then, Hansen was dancing inside from the left on 78' before firing straight at Ayaka Yamashita.

Japan held out firm and in heart breaking fashion for Norway, clinched the win with a smooth insurance goal. Hinata Miyazawa had enjoyed an excellent tournament this far, and now she was on the score sheet for the fifth time this World Cup. Teenager Aoba Fujino picked the Norwegian lock and Miyazawa waltzed in behind, sitting Mikalsen down while slotting into the bottom right corner.

Despite late pressure from Norway which forced a sublime save from Yamashita, the Japanese secured their quarter final place. There, they will either play Sweden or the USA.

Player of the match

Hinata Miyazawa

With her fifth goal of the tournament, Hinata Miyazawa will likely be the favourite for the golden boot. She'll also be an image for a lethal and effective Japan.

The Ikeda side we saw today was precise and particular in their methods. The understanding between players should be studied. With the likes of Miyazawa waiting in the wings, whenever Japan carved Norway open - a goal always looked around the corner.