Four things we learnt from Brentford and Tottenham's thrilling opening day draw

Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur kicked off their 2023/24 Premier League campaign with a thrilling 2-2 draw at the Gtech Community Stadium on Sunday.

There was an initial delay to the game as a water shortage in the stadium was deemed a sanitation hazard, however, it didn't disrupt the flow of a match that ended in a third draw in the previous four meetings between the two clubs.

Postecoglou's reign began on the offensive as the visitors took the lead in the 11th-minute, as Cristian Romero got his head on a beautifully delivered James Maddison free-kick, before he was substituted following a VAR check having sustained a head injury in a prior collision with Bryan Mbeumo.

His opponent remained on the field and went on to score the equaliser from the penalty spot in the 26th-minute, before Yoane Wissa gave the Bees the lead ten minutes later as his tame left-footed strike deflected in off debutant Mickey van de Ven.

Emerson Royal's first-time effort from outside the area four minutes into stoppage time levelled the score heading into the break, and the score remained so as Spurs failed to capitalise on their dominance in the second half.

Here are four things we learned as Brentford and Tottenham start the new season with a point apiece.

Brentford impressive on the counter but one dimensional

A decisive factor in Brentford's win away at Tottenham in May was their ability to exploit them on the counter, which saw Mbeumo and Wissa cause havoc as the former bagged a brace before setting up the latter in a 3-1 win.

Thomas Frank led with the same tactic this afternoon as he went with a 3-5-2, with the aforementioned duo leading the leading the line, while wing-backs Aaron Hickey and Rico Henry were given the freedom to push forward and release the centre-forwards.

In the first half, it worked as Postecoglou's high line invited Brentford to play passes into their paths behind Spurs' defence. Henry was instrumental in its success and had a huge role in Brentford's second goal, latching onto a quick free-kick, beating Emerson for pace after a sensational first touch, before a pull-back to set up Wissa.

The 26-year-old should have had a second assist of the game deep into stoppage-time, when he got in behind again and fired a delicious cross across the face of goal that Mbeumo was somehow unable to convert, lifting it over the bar.

However, while it was effective in the first half, Tottenham's dominance of possession in the second nullified the threat. The Bees lack of an Ivan Toney esque presence up front made it difficult to escape extended periods of pressure, with any attempt to play long being immediately met by an opposing player.

Defensive stability helps Bees hold on

Conceding two goals from an initial two shots on target doesn't look ideal on paper, and a testament to Tottenham's clinicality, but Brentford's defensive display, particularly in the second half, deserves recognition.

Facing a Spurs side without arguably their greatest-ever player was always going to be a fascinating proposition, with it leaving a lot to the imagination as to how it will hinder or benefit the team. Regardless, Brentford contended with it well.

As touched upon, Frank set up with five defenders and made it difficult for their wide players to have an impact. Newly-appointed club captain Son Heung-min barely had a sniff against Aaron Hickey, with a scuffed half-volley that was comfortably saved all he could amount to.

Richarlison, too, was an isolated figure that struggled to have an impact on his first chance to prove himself as a viable replacement for Harry Kane. On the one occasion he was set free into a dangerous area, he was denied by fine Mark Flekken save in the second half.

The deliveries of James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski were Spurs' primary outlet as they pushed for a winner, but the aerial presence of debutants Flekken and Nathan Collins, as well as the ever-reliable Ethan Pinnock and substitute Zanka dealt with the threat well, ushering the Bees to an opening day draw.

Tottenham's dynamic midfield duo

Since the day Christian Eriksen departed to join Inter Milan in 2020, Tottenham fans have been crying out for a creative midfielder and now they've got what they've been desperate for.

James Maddison joined the north London club this summer following Leicester City's surprise relegation and has not shied away from responsibility, taking on the number ten shirt recently vacated by Kane.

The three-time England international received his usual hostile reception at the Gtech, with Brentford fans goading him at every opportunity, but the 26-year-old shrugged that off and ran the show alongside midfield partner Yves Bissouma.

Bissouma acted as the foundation for which Maddison could build upon and is starting to look the player the club signed from Brighton, after what was a disappointing debut campaign. The Malian was irrepressible and skipped past the press seamlessly, as if it wasn't something even the best teams in England couldn't handle.

His ball retention unlocked Maddison and afforded him the positions to cause havoc with his passing ability. The Englishman set up their opener with an unstoppable free-kick delivery and went on to make six key passes throughout the match. On another day his contributions earns side the three points.

Promising signs under Postecoglou

The days are young in Postecoglou's tenure as Tottenham head coach yet the signs are looking positive.

The Lilywhites look unrecognisable from last season as the Australian has done an effective job in instilling his ideologies into the players, with the team looking to dominate with quick, intricate passing and produce passages of play that eases past opposition's press.

His use of Emerson as an inverted full-back helped overload midfield in possession and it appears to be unlocking a player that has struggled under preceding managers; while debutant Destiny Udogie looks to be an exciting prospect on the other flank, producing an impressive all-round display.

Bissouma and Maddison will be two that thrive under the 57-year-old, and it will be fascinating to see how they fare without Kane as the season progresses - but for now the signs are looking good.

Postecoglou's philosophy will be a breathe of fresh air in north London, and if they can build upon Sunday's performance, the appointment could well prove to be one of the club's better decisions in recent years.