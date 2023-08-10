Brentford vs Tottenham: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 1, 2023

What better way to kick off the first Super Sunday of the season than a London derby.

There was only one point between the two sides last season as both teams narrowly missed out on a European place.

Thomas Frank will be looking to build on the successes of the previous campaign, albeit without star striker, Ivan Toney.

Speaking of goalscorers, Ange Postecoglou could have to find a solution if Harry Kane leaves for Bayern Munich before Sunday’s clash.

At the time of writing this, Tottenham and Bayern Munich have agreed a fee for the player but it is still unknown whether the Englishman will accept the move.

Sky Sports have reported that Kane is 'increasingly likely' to stay at Tottenham this season despite Daniel Levy giving the green light.

Harry Kane netted 43% of Spurs’ Premier League goals last season, with Ivan Toney boasting 34% of the Bees’ tally.

The approach both Thomas Frank and Ange Postecoglou take with their main men absent will be intriguing to say the least.

Team News

Bryan Mbuemo picked up a dead leg in a friendly against Lille earlier this week and has become a doubt for the opening game of the season.

Thomas Frank will no doubt provide Bees fans with updates in his press conference on Friday.

Frank Onyeka, who has recently signed a new contract at the club, has been a doubt with a leg injury but it is likely he will be fit.

As for suspensions, Ivan Toney will be serving a ban until January 2024 due to betting offences.

Ange Postecoglou has a number of absentees going into the weekend with Bryan Gil (groin), Fraser Forster (back), Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring) and Rodrigo Bentancur (cruciate ligament) all unavailable.

Hugo Lloris, who is still looking for a move away from North London, is out with a hip injury.

Likely Lineups

Brentford

Flekken; Henry, Pinnock, Mee, Collins, Hickey; Damsgaard, Onyeka, Jensen; Wissa, Mbuemo.

Tottenham

Vicario; Royal, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bissouma, Sarr; Son, Maddison, Kulusevski; Kane.

Key players

Brentford - Nathan Collins

Brentford’s new club-record signing is certainly a man Bees fans can get excited about.

Signed for £23 million from Wolves, Collins will no doubt build on the stability of Thomas Frank’s backline with his man mountain attributes.

At the age of just 22, he has already completed two full seasons in the Premier League, catching the attention of most with his spell at Burnley.

Thomas Frank holds the Irish international in high regard and is excited to see him perform this season.

He said: “He has a lot of very good abilities that we value a lot. He's a composed and calm defender. His heading in both boxes is a big thing, both in open play and from set-pieces, which is massive in the Premier League."

Tottenham - James Maddison

A player that many people have tipped to be signing of the summer.

Spurs fans have been calling out for a creative midfielder since the departure of Christian Eriksen and it seems as though they finally have their wish.

Following Leicester City’s relegation to the Championship, Tottenham were able to snap up Maddison for just £40 million, beating Newcastle to his signature.

If Kane stays put in London, it would be inevitable that the two would combine to be a devastating pairing for Premier League defences.

Maddison’s quick feet and ability to pick out a man will further enhance the service given to Spurs’ record goalscorer and could play a part in his transfer decision.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

Brentford are the hosts, with the match taking place at their ground, the Gtech Community Stadium

What time is kick-off?

Kick off is at 14:00 BST on Sunday 13 August.

How can I watch?

The game will be televised in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports Main Event.