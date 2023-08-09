Thomas Frank's Bees ready to fly high again - Brentford Season Preview 2023/24

BRENTFORD, ENGLAND - AUGUST 13: Josh Dasilva of Brentford celebrates with team mates after scoring their sides first goal during the Premier League match between Brentford FC and Manchester United at Brentford Community Stadium on August 13, 2022 in Brentford, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

After 74 days, the wait for the new Premier League season is nearly over.

Throughout the summer teams up and down the country have been hard at work on and off the pitch in preparation for the new season.

Despite being without a win throughout their pre-season campaign, Brentford have plenty of reasons to be confident ahead of the opening weekend.

The Bees face tough opposition in their first game, hosting Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham Hotspur at the Gtech Community Stadium on Sunday.

Their run does get significantly easier though, with bouts against Fulham, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth to follow their opening game.

Brentford will be without their star striker Ivan Toney for a large portion of the season, after the England international admitted to 232 breaches of the Football Association's betting rules in May.

The 27-year-old was slapped with a £50,000 fine and suspended from all footballing activity until January 16, 2024.

2022/23

Despite this controversy, Thomas Frank's side enjoyed an incredible campaign last season, finishing 9th in the Premier League - and just two points away from European qualification.

The Bees completed a stunning league double over champions Manchester City, which included a 2-1 win at the Etihad Stadium and a 1-0 triumph on the final day.

However, their most memorable result came when the red half of Manchester visited West London in August.

In only Erik ten Hag's second game in charge of the club, Manchester United were at the end of a 4-0 thrashing at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Josh Dasilva, Mathias Jensen, Ben Mee, and Bryan Mbeumo all got on the scoresheet as Brentford captured a historic result over United.

Brentford also recorded wins against Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham, with Arsenal being the only side from the traditional 'top six' that they were unable to beat last year.

Frank did a fantastic job last season, guiding Brentford to a record 59 points in the Premier League and all signs indicate that he will be able to pilot his side to another successful campaign.

Outgoings and Incomings

Brentford have been smart with their summer transfer business and have been able to keep hold of most of their top talent.

The only exception being goalkeeper David Raya, who is set to make a move across London to join Arsenal. The Spaniard is reported to be initially joining the Gunners on loan, with Arsenal having the option to make the transfer permanent for a fee of £27million next summer.

As part of the deal, Raya will also reportedly extend his contract with the Bees.

Elsewhere, midfielder Mads Bidstrup left the club to join Austrian champions RB Salzburg, whilst Halil Dervisoglu, who spent last season on loan at Burnley, joined Turkish side Galatasaray on a permanent basis.

Defender Pontus Jansson is another departure, with the 32-year-old completing a free transfer back to his native Sweden, where he joined his boyhood club Malmo FF.

The Bees have also bolstered their ranks, signing three first team players, at the time of writing.

Centre back Nathan Collins joined the club from fellow Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers, for a reported fee of £26million.

At just 22-years-old, the Irish defender looks like a smart investment who could be a mainstay in the Brentford backline for years to come.

Mark Flekken also made the move to West London, with the Dutch shot stopper joining from Bundesliga side SC Freiburg.

Lastly, Brentford completed the permanent signing of winger Kevin Schade, also from SC Freiburg.

The 21-year-old was on loan at the Bees last season and made 18 appearances in the Premier League, scoring one goal.

Strongest Starting XI

Flekken; Hickey, Pinnock, Mee, Henry; Janelt, Dasilva, Jensen; Schade, Mbeumo, Wissa

*Not including Toney who is suspended until January 16, 2024.

With the imminent departure of goalkeeper Raya, new signing Flekken will have be the best shot stopper at the club.

There are plenty of familiar faces for Brentford fans across the back line - after the Bees' defence conceded just 46 goals last season, it will be hard to displace any of the regular starters.

Up top Brentford will be relying on Schade, Mbeumo and Wissa to score the goals, with Toney serving his eight month ban for a large portion on the season.

Three Talking Points

Scoring goals could be an issue

With the loss of Toney to suspension, Brentford could be in a lot of trouble.

The 27-year-old bagged 20 Premier League goals last season, which equated to 33% of Brentford's total goals.

Without Toney's goal contributions, including his four assists, Brentford would have scored just 38 goals, making them the joint-fourth lowest scorers in the league.

Whilst the Bees will regain their main man in January, they will need to be wary of getting sucked towards the bottom of the table before then.

Home form

Brentford only lost twice at home last season, going on to draw seven and win 10 of their other home games.

It is safe to say that the Bees have made the Gtech Community Stadium a fortress and they will need to replicate their home form again if they are to have another good campaign.

Building for the future

Last season, Brentford had the joint fourth youngest team in the Premier League, with an average age of just 25.7.

With the signings of Collins [22] and Schade [21], it seems that Frank is looking to keep a youthful look to his side.