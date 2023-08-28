Barnet 3-2 Ebbsfleet United: Kabamba hat trick completes comeback for the Bees

A hat trick from Nicke Kabamba ensured that Barnet remained in the top three spots after a setback at Dagenham & Redbridge on Saturday.

Dennis Kutrieb's Ebbsfleet United took the lead at the Hive after 21 minutes, with Ben Chapman finding Dom Poleon for his fifth goal this season.

The Bees fought back and were level with seconds to go until the interval - Wynter's cross was met by a diving header from Nicke Kabamba.

It was the Barnet number nine who took the lead for the hosts, latching onto a loose ball and slotting comfortably past Mark Cousins for his second of the game.

However, Dom Poleon continued to threaten and got his second goal with a deflected effort misdirecting Laurie Walker.

But Kabamba won the battle of the strikers with an intelligent backheel off Zak Brunt's cross, bagging not only the hat trick but an important winning goal securing all three points.

The Bees will make the 5-mile trip to Boreham Wood on Saturday which always provides for an enthralling derby clash. Ebbsfleet welcome York City to Stonebridge Road Stadium, who under Mikey Morton have struggled to hit the ground running and remain winless, with the Minstermen sacking Morton after another defeat today.

Story of the game:

The visitors started brightly from the kick-off, finding their talisman Poleon who rushed at the Bees backline. The 29-year-old played through to McQueen, but Okimo was there to clear for an early corner.

Barnet responded with an identical counter attack of their own, with new loanee Anthony Hartigan running through and winning a corner kick from his cross. The following set piece from Ben Coker was met by Pritchard's glancing header sailing just over the roof of the net.

The Barnet player of the season then had another chance to break the deadlock, testing Cousins with a powerful half-volley, but it was saved well by the Fleet number one.

Following a lengthy delay due to Jack Wakely's injury for the visitors, the Bees started to mount the pressure on the Fleet. A series of chances for Coker and Wynter were to no avail as neither could steer an effort on goal.

However, the visitors were rewarded with the opener in the match with some excellent work from full-back Ben Chapman who opened up the Bees defence before finding Poleon, slotting past Walker and into the bottom left corner for his sixth goal in six matches.

Barnet continued to threaten throughout the first half and were presented with huge opportunities to level the score, but neither Kabamba nor Pritchard could direct their attempts into the back of the net.

In the eighth minute of additional time, the hosts found the leveller through Nicke Kabamba. The former Northampton Town striker finished off a brilliant linkup play between Pritchard and Ben Wynter, with a diving header off Wynter's cross beating Cousins comfortably.

It was the hosts that came off the blocks the fastest after the interval, with an audacious effort from Zak Brunt parried by Cousins at full stretch.

Hartigan then had an opportunity just after to take the lead with a curler from distance, but Cousins yet again was present to tip it onto the crossbar and out of play for a corner.

The hosts continued to knock on the door and took the lead through Kabamba with his second goal of the game. Brunt's deep cross was fumbled by the Fleet backline and the number nine swooped in and found the back of the net.

It should've been three moments later; Danny Collinge burst through into the box and set it into the path of Brunt but his effort from close range was fired over.

The lead was shortly lived and none other than Dom Poleon steered Ebbsfleet back into the game in the 69th minute. The former Newport County man's shot deflected off a few black and amber shirts and ricochetted past Walker.

With 15 minutes left, neither side could push their weight and find a winning goal. The Bees looked the better of the sides, with Brunt's magnificent volley from 25 yards flashing wide of the top right corner.

However, the Fleet succumbed to the continuous pressure from the home side and Brunt was allowed to find Kabamba in plenty of space, flicking the ball onwards past Cousins for his hat trick.

The following double substitution by Dean Brennan was almost proved effective immediately when Reece Hall-Johnson slid a cross across goal into Kabamba, but the hat trick hero couldn't get on the end of it to tap home.

The latter of the double substitution in Courtney Senior could've also made it four, presented with a one-on-one after a spectacular no-look pass from Kabamba, but Cousins made a superb rushing save to deny the former AFC Wimbledon winger.

Seven minutes of injury time was not enough for Kutrieb's side to peg one back and snatch a point on the road, and the Bees continue to pose a threat in the race for promotion this season, having now won four out of six in the league.

Player of the match:

Nicke Kabamba - Barnet

Barnet FC's Nicke Kabamba poses for the camera post-match after scoring a hat trick against Ebbsfleet United in a 3-2 win in the Vanarama National League. (Photo Credit - @BarnetFC)

It's no surprise that Kabamba is a standout for this award. It's not easy being the lone striker, but the 29-year-old made it look as if so, combining well with the likes of Brunt and Pritchard to create more openings. His physical presence stood out as well, fending off Haydn Hollis and Joe Martin from set pieces and goal kicks.

Speaking in his post-match interview, Kabamba said he was delighted to get the hat trick and fight back from their loss at Dagenham, as well as stating that there is plenty to improve on in his game as they look forward to Boreham Wood.