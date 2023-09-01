Howe says 'bring it on' after fascinating Champions League draw

Eddie Howe was keen to underline that his side will take a ‘no fear’ approach to the Champions League after the Magpies were drawn against Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan on their first return to the competition since 2003.

In addition, ahead of his side’s game against Brighton, Howe was keen to pay his respect to both Roberto De Zerbi and his players for their style of play, with Brighton currently sitting in sixth place after two wins from three games.

Heading into Saturday teatime’s clash, both Newcastle and Brighton come off of the back of losses, with De Zerbi’s team losing 3-1 to West Ham at the Amex last week while Newcastle have suffered back-to-back defeats against Manchester City and Liverpool.

Howe has so far chosen to select unchanged sides for each of the first three Premier League games, however, with injuries to both Joelinton and Sven Botman, the Magpies boss’ hand will be forced into making some tweaks ahead of their trip to the South coast as the team from Tyneside look to get back to winning ways.

Team News

As previously mentioned, central defender Sven Botman and midfielder Joelinton are both ruled out of making the starting line-up against Brighton, with there being a small chance that the two can make the match day squad.

Howe said: “Sven’s had a scan. The ankle doesn't appear too good. There's definitely an injury there but it presents OK. He's been lightly jogging this week, we'll see how he is today before making a decision. There's a small chance he could make the squad.”

On Joelinton, the Newcastle manager said: “Another one we have to make a late decision on. He hasn't trained this week, very similar to Sven. He feels better with each day. We'll see.”

While Newcastle may suffer with Joelinton and Botman joining Joe Willock on the sidelines for the time being, he insisted there are no plans for his side to re-enter the transfer market, with the Magpies having sufficient strength in depth to be able to cope with the injuries suffered.

Howe said: “The window has been very slow initially. There wasn't a lot of action but it's quickened up as we get to the deadline. For us, we were able to get our targets in, we've been quite settled and there'll be no late moves from us.”

“We knew when we signed Lewis we wouldn't sign anymore. With Sven's injury, it's just one injury and we hope to get him back pretty quickly. We're a lot stronger than we were this time last year.”, he added.

Former Newcastle captain Jamal Lascelles will be the most likely to come in for Howe’s side while the other possibly would be Dan Burn slotting alongside Fabian Schär, leaving Lewis Hall to come in at left-back.

(Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images)

In the midfield three, there are also plenty of options for the Magpies with Sean Leangstaff offering a direct replacement, while Antony Gordon or Miguel Almirón could slot into the midfield three to allow for one of Harvey Barnes, Tino Livramento or Elliot Andersen to step in.

Reaction to Champions League draw

When responding to Newcastle’s fascinating Champions League draw, Howe highlighted how it is something he is ‘excited’ for, with the boss keen to see his side embrace the draw and competition.

For Newcastle fans, their return to the Champions League and the subsequent draw will allow them to visit some of Europe’s most iconic stadiums, with the San Siro, Signal Iduna Park and Parc des Princes all awaiting the travelling faithful.

Howe said: “It took me a few seconds to process it! The group stage can be quite complex. I didn't realise it was that complicated! When the dust settles down you look at it with excitement. No negativity from us internally towards the draw. [It's] challenging but some great European games to experience and great places to visit for our supporters. It's a great thing.”

“It doesn't matter who we play. There has to be an attitude of no fear. No doubts. Let's embrace everything it will bring. It will challenge us hugely so no doubts about the size of the challenge. But bring it on! That has to be how we feel.”, he added.

On Brighton

For Brighton, last season represented the first time in the club’s history that they had ever qualified for European football. De Zerbi’s side qualified for the Europa League, after an excellent campaign saw them finish inside the top six.

Last time out against Brighton, Newcastle demolished their South Coast opposition 4-1, however, the game at the Amex was much tighter with Brighton spurning chances to eventually draw 0-0.

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

With Brighton starting strongly this season and nine goals scored already across their first three matches, Newcastle will have to be at their very best if they want to return to winning ways and pick up their first points on the road of this season.

When discussing Brighton, Howe said: “They’re a very interesting team. Roberto has done an amazing job. He's a very unique coach in the way he gets his team to play. The style of play is really good. He deserves a lot of credit. The players deserve a lot of credit for what they did last season and how they've started this one.”