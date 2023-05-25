Four things we learnt from Manchester United's victory over Chelsea

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 25: Marcus Rashford of Manchester United celebrates with team mates after scoring the team's fourth goal during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Chelsea FC at Old Trafford on May 25, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Manchester United confirmed their return to the Champions League after an emphatic 4-1 win over Chelsea tonight.

Goals from Casemiro, Anthony Martial, Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford ensured that the red half of Manchester do not need to look over their shoulders on the final day.

Meanwhile for Chelsea, the result means they still face the prospect of finishing 14th this season.

Here are four things we learnt from United’s win over Chelsea.

Chelsea Need A Goalscorer

Chelsea’s performance tonight epitomised the season they have had. Two of the bottom three in Leeds United and Leicester City have scored at least ten more goals than the Blues, with their current tally their lowest since they scored 42 in the 1974-75 season.

Mykhailo Mudryk, who joined for such a heavy price tag in January, was the biggest culprit tonight, missing several gilt-edged chances.

Whether it was weak effort on goal, deflected shot or a poor final ball, Mudryk had a day to forget. Connor Gallagher also missed a great chance and they did not seem to pose much of a threat to the Man United goal and golden glove winner David De Gea before being substituted just after the hour mark.

Christopher Nkunku is due to arrive and the club will hope he can be the guy to resolve this issue. If it does not work out, then it could be another tough season for Chelsea.

Why Would Pochettino Want To Come To Chelsea?

Paris Saint-Germain's Argentinian head coach Mauricio Pochettino gives a press conference during the spring training camp in Qatar's capital Doha on May 15, 2022. (Photo by KARIM JAAFAR / AFP) (Photo by KARIM JAAFAR/AFP via Getty Images)

This is not the desirable Chelsea that we are used to seeing.

Graham Potter, whilst afforded more time under Todd Boehly than he would have under Roman Abramovic, did not last the season. Mauricio Pochettino will walk into the job and be expected to perform straight away. He does not exactly have the players to do this.

The futures of Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech are not certain, Raheem Sterling appears to be on the decline, N’Golo Kante and César Azpilicueta are showing their age. No one knows if Conor Gallagher, Ruben Loftus Cheek, Trevor Chalobah or Kai Havertz are the answers and Kalidou Koulibaly and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have been underwhelming to say the least.

Pochettino struggled in PSG, where has was juggling several high-profile names and will have to once again deal with lots of players that were signed for big money and on big wages.

It seems a strange decision from Poch when perhaps he would have liked to gone to a project instead of needing to be the quick fix. The way Chelsea performed tonight will not exactly fill the Argentine with confidence.

Where would Man United have finished this season without Casemiro?

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 25: Casemiro of Manchester United celebrates after scoring the team's first goal during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Chelsea FC at Old Trafford on May 25, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)



The Brazilian has been one of the signings of the season, and his seventh goal of the season tonight came in timely fashion. His sixth minute strike helped settle the hosts as they eased to victory.

His style of play is exactly what United had been missing in recent years, and this has seen United back to their best. It makes you wonder how they would have performed this season, even if he missed several games through suspension,

The Good Times Are Back Under Erik Ten Hag

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 25: Manager Erik ten Hag of Manchester United celebrates Bruno Fernandes scoring their third goal during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Chelsea FC at Old Trafford on May 25, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)

It has been a disappointing time for Man United fans since Sir Alex Ferguson retired ten years ago, but they seem to have finally found the right guy in charge.

With top four confirmed, a league cup trophy already secured and an FA Cup final to look forward to on June 3rd, this has been one of the best seasons in recent memory.

They may have had some difficult results, such as the 7-0 loss to Liverpool at Anfield and the Europa League exit in Seville, but there is a lot to be excited about under Ten Hag.