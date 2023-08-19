Man City 1-0 Newcastle: Post Match Player Ratings

Manchester City continued their strong start to the Premier League season with a 1-0 victory over fellow Champions League side Newcastle. The Citizens extended their unbeaten streak at the Etihad to seventeen games thanks to Julian Alvarez's finish in the first half, but how did the players perform?

Ederson - 7

Had very little to do as Newcastle managed just one shot on target from range. Nevertheless, the Brazillian's distribution was as dependable as ever, he was composed under pressure and swept up well behind the City defence.

Kyle Walker - 7

The City captain played in a more attacking role than in recent times, causing problems with his pace down the right hand side. Defended well enough and alongside Dias seemed to frustrate Gordon leading to his withdrawal. Could have found himself on the scoresheet if Phil Foden had played him through on goal towards the end.

Manuel Akanji - 8

Deployed in yet another new role by Guardiola, Akanji spent large parts of the game as an additional midfielder alongside Rodri. He supported play well and gave the treble winners an opportunity to overload midfield areas and dominate the game.

Ruben Dias - 7

A relatively quiet evening for the 26 year old, although he slotted seamlessly back into the Citizens' defence following injury, and defended well when asked to do so. He covered Walker well against Gordon and Barnes.

Josko Gvardiol - 7

The Croatian was handed his first Premier League start by Guardiola and he looks to fit the system well. Comfortable enough in possession and strong in the tackle, he will of course take time to settle into life in England.

Rodri - 8

A more disciplined performance from the Spaniard this evening as he rarely ventured forward but kept things ticking as usual. Attempted a whopping 132 passes with a 90% completion rate and broke up play well on the transition. Got a little lucky in the second half when Wilson dispossessed him inside his own half but the chance was squandered.

Mateo Kovacic - 8

On his full home debut, the former Chelsea man worked well alongside Rodri, always seeming comfortable in possession and looking as though he's been playing in this team for years. Carried the ball forwards well particularly in the opening stages as City began to assert their dominance.

Phil Foden - 9

The Englishman had the responsibility of filling Kevin De Bruyne's boots and did so majestically. The 23 year-old found himself in small pockets throughout the game from which he pulled the strings.

He worked tirelessly to win the ball back and was constantly on the half-turn, gliding forwards and proving a thorn in Newcastle's side all night. Always seemed to pick the right pass at the right time and got a well-deserved assist when pulling back for Julian Alvarez to open the scoring.

Julian Alvarez - 8

The World Cup winner found himself unmarked on the edge of the Newcastle box after 31 minutes and made no mistake with a superb sweeping finish which found the top corner. The Argentine then made some good forward runs into channels to stretch play and linked up with Foden well. He picked up a booking 20 seconds into the second half for a pull on Tonali, but continued to hustle and create space for his teammates.

Jack Grealish - 6

Patrolled the left flank almost alone for City in the first half and was expected to do the hard yards defensively as a result. He had more help from Akanji in the second period and kept Kieran Trippier's deliveries to a minimum, although created little going forward.

Erling Haaland - 6

It was a quiet night for the Norwegian as he once again had the least touches of any player to have played 90 minutes. Things just didn't quite seem to go his way as his few half chances were dragged wide or routine enough saves for Nick Pope in the Newcastle goal.

Substitutes

N/A - Guardiola made no substitutions as all eleven players that started the game also finished the game.

Nick Pope - 6

Got a hand to Alvarez's strike but even at full stretch could do no more to keep it out. Otherwise had little else to do, being fairly conservative when in possession and making a couple of very routine saves.

Kieran Trippier - 7

Defended well down the Newcastle right particularly early in the first 45. The skipper produced a good cross in additional time at the end of the first half which was squandered by Gordon who was probably Newcastle's best player.

Fabian Schar - 7

Marshalled Haaland well alongside Botman in a game where his side defended well, although seemed less dominant than his defensive partner.

Sven Botman - 7

Looked composed in possession and made a goal saving tackle on Haaland in the second half to prevent City going 2-0 up. Competed well physically and was strong in the tackle, he was definitely a positive for the Toon army.

Dan Burn - 5

Was resolute in his defending against tricky opposition, although City seemed to target attacks down his side and he struggled with the pace of Walker and Foden. Offered little to nothing going forward although that's not exactly his forte.

Sandro Tonali - 5

Tidy on the ball and still growing into this Newcastle side, although he was far from his performance a week ago and struggled to deal with Foden, whom he was booked for bringing down as he broke away. Was replaced after 67 minutes by Elliot Anderson.

Bruno Guimaraes - 5

Made little impact on the game and struggled to cope with Man City's midfield overload and quality on the ball. The Brazillian got into one promising shooting position although he couldn't get the ball out of his feet and failed to hit the target. He was booked for a heavy challenge on Foden 20 minutes from time which showed his frustrations.

Joelinton - 4

Never really got into the game and had just 24 touches before he hacked down Foden early in the second half and gained both a booking and an injury in doing so. Was therefore forced off in the 55th minute for Sean Longstaff.

Miguel Almiron - 4

Looked lively as usual and worked hard off the ball but seriously lacked any quality on it. Linked up well once with Trippier before half-time but tired and was replaced 5 minutes from time.

Alexander Isak - 4

Started relatively brightly as he looked to carry the ball forwards for Newcastle. He soon dropped off however and found it difficult to stay in the game due to limited service from his teammates. Was replaced by Callum Wilson 25 minutes from time.

Anthony Gordan - 4

Started brightly and beat Walker to deliver a good low cross which was cleared. Was later booked after 23 minutes for a silly lunge down the back of Dias' calf which seemed to dent his enthusiasm.

A second late challenge on Dias early in the second half meant he could be considered lucky not to receive his marching orders, and he was consequently substituted moments later.

Harvey Barnes - 6

Provided a small spark after his introduction as he had the away side's only shot on target of the game, but couldn't create anything clear cut.

Sean Longstaff - 4

Struggled to get on the ball after his introduction in the 57th minute and the game seemed to pass him by.

Callum Wilson - 5

Looked to have the perfect chance to get Newcastle's equaliser as he led a 3 v 1 but his indecisiveness and poor touch meant the chance was squandered.

Elliot Anderson - 6

Injected some energy into the away side when he was introduced and got forward, having a good chance to pick out Harvey Barnes at the back post but his delivery was poor.

Tino Livramento - N/A

Made his debut 4 minutes from time but only touched the ball once.