Ibrahim Sangare joins Nottingham Forest

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - APRIL 30: Ibrahim Sangare of PSV celebrates winning the KNVB trophy during the Dutch KNVB Beker match between Ajax v PSV at the Stadium Feijenoord on April 30, 2023 in Rotterdam Netherlands (Photo by Photo Prestige/Soccrates/Getty Images)

For any Nottingham Forest fan, the prospect of bringing in one of the highest-rated talents in the entire Eredivisie would have been a mere dream when lulling in the Championship just two years ago.

Nonetheless, in their new-found high-octane era of explosive expenditure, they have now secured such a signature having confirmed the sale of Brennan Johnson to Tottenham just a few hours before.

The 25-year-old Ivorian has agreed to swap the Champions League for the City Ground in a deal worth £33m plus add-ons, making him one of several transfers made by The Reds on a day that has seen them secure the signings of Nuno Tavares, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Odysseas Vlachodimos and, at time of writing, potentially more.

I've taken a brief look at Forest's latest recruit to see who he is and what he will offer his new club after his arrival.

A coveted capture

Born in Koumassi, Ivory Coast, Sangare began his footballing journey at the age of 13, playing for Tout Puissant Koumassi for a year before joining the academy of top-flight Ivorian side AS Denguele. He spent four developmental years here, before making the switch to France by way of Toulouse in 2016 before his professional debut for the club against Angers that same year, making his first European appearance at the age of 18.

He remained a part of Toulouse for the next four years, quickly establishing himself as one of their top talents in making 80 league appearances and debuting for his country during his time in France before a switch to Holland beckoned as the midfielder joined PSV.

He made 29 appearances in all three of his full campaigns in Eindhoven, carving his name out as one of the most talented players in the nation and grabbing the attention of some of Europe's elite notably Tottenham and Arsenal.

Instead, his eventual switch to England comes by way of ever-ambitious Nottingham Forest, who have utilised the funds garnered by the departure of academy product Johnson to secure his signature.

Style and profile

In a phrase, Ibrahim Sangare is everything Forest want and need a midfielder. The previous ethos of attempting to control games and set the pace with careful, composed passing through the likes of Remo Freuler and Jonjo Shelvey was very quickly discovered to be hopeless. A switch to the high energy and work rates of Orel Mangala, Danilo and Ryan Yates proved to be the midfield cocktail that secured The Reds' Premier League status after dismissing Arsenal in the last home game of the season last campaign.

In the search for midfield options, a similar profile hunt was launched by word of midfield men who were confident in possession but worked hard in the counter-press off of it with high energy and relentless pressing.

A player who looks to fit that bill has already arrived in Andrey Santos, and now Sangare arrives who has all of that and more.

Outrageously strong and deceptively quick, the Ivorian is a nightmare to come up against defensively. He averaged 2.3 tackles per game last season in the league, alongside 0.8 interceptions and 1.4 recoveries. In a testament to his strength and height, he also won 72% of all of his duels, combining ground and aerial stats in that.

While those characteristics will excite Steve Cooper at the prospect of his arrival, so too will his qualities on the ball. Far-developed has he become since his early days in France, with the big man now averaging a 77% dribble success rate, which places him into the higher percentiles of all of Europe's top five leagues. Mix that in with a pass success rate of 75%, and you have yourself a dynamic, press-resistant midfield dynamo who will come at you with everything he has for an entire game.

In short, Sangare has all of the potential to become one of the Premier League's signings of the summer. He was chased by Nottingham Forest for the entire window, and now that he has arrived, Forest fans will finally get to enjoy a man set to be one of the most talked-about midfield men in the country.