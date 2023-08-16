'There is nothing like being at home' says Steve Cooper as Nottingham Forest return to the City Ground

Steve Cooper reiterates the desire to bring new players into the club, while also discussing team news and the challenge of facing Premier League new boys Sheffield United on Friday night.

Nottingham Forest host Sheffield United at the City Ground as both sides look to bounce back from opening weekend defeats.

The Reds fought valiantly against defeat at the Emirates Stadium as they were narrowly beaten 2-1, while the Blades were beaten 1-0 at home to Crystal Palace.

An injury update

Forest were boosted by Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi's return on Saturday afternoon, while Moussa Niakhate was given minutes with Under-21s in the week. The Reds struggled with injuries throughout last season and will be hoping they can have a turn of luck this year.

"[On Niakhate and Awoniyi] Yeah both have played some minutes in different ways and forms. Taiwo came on at Arsenal which was a slight risk because he hasn't done much training."

"Moussa played 45 mins for the 21s the other night, so that was progress as well, so in a much better place. Both unlucky through pre-season to pick up injuries in unfortunate ways. But we are past that now and looking to get them back to fitness and sooner rather than later get them playing games."

"[On Felipe and Richards] They are not close to returning yet, unfortunately. They are doing everything they can to be fit but there is still some work to do until we see them in the team."

On the return to The City Ground

The Garibaldi made the City Ground a fortress last season - a key part of their Premier League survival and Steve Cooper is keen to ensure they repeat that this season.

"We can't wait, we actually trained at the stadium today. The club have done brilliantly and invested in a new pitch. So we've had to train down there just so we get used to the pitch - nothing unusual really."

"There is nothing like being at home and certainly at our stadium with the atmosphere we create. But Premier League football is really tough. Home and away you have to give everything to try and get the result you want. Even though we are really looking forward to being at home we are focused on our game."

On Anthony Elanga

The Swedish winger marked his debut with an assist on Saturday when he came on to set up Awoniyi's goal. The former Manchester United winger signed for a fee of £15m in the summer, and Cooper has high hopes.

"Everyone has a chance of starting if they train well. Anthony is a little bit younger and, like I said previously, he is a guy that - if he can have an impact initially then great - but we also know he is a player that we want to fulfil his potential. There is a lot of growth in him. He is very popular already. He is a happy soul."

"I thought it was great for him last week getting the assist and the way he went about it so that will be good for his momentum and his confidence."

On the transfer situation

Although the season has started, the transfer window is still open and the rumour mill is still in full swing. Forest have already brought in four players, but Cooper is still wanting to bring more fresh faces through the door.

"The normal answer you get in this situation is probably we don't want to talk about anything ins or outs until it is done permanently."

"From the ownership, to sporting director, to me, we are all keen to bring players in. There is not loads going on across the Premier League. Whatever situation is we will commit 100% to it. There is a lot of hard work going on. If we can get things done then great, if not then we will still commit as we do."

"We are not desperate to fill any position. Like any manager you speak to, you're always looking to strengthen and we are no different. You are always looking for opportunities to strengthen. We would like to bring players in, and everyone at the club is trying to do that. But if we don't we have a squad that we believe in and we go to work."

On the Lionesses

The Lionesses secured their spot in their first-ever Women's World Cup final earlier today as they overcame the hosts Australia 3-1 to set up a grandstand finale against Spain on Sunday.

"We trained this morning, so I saw the backend of it. It is some achievement to get as far as they have. I worked at St Georges Park for the best part of five years, so was very much joined up with the male and female game. It is great to see that they have kept that going."

"All of that work is to do well in tournaments, and that is what they are doing, so they are delivering. Amazing achievement to get to a final, best of luck to them."

On the play-off clash with Sheffield United

It was not long ago that both of these sides were locking horns in the play-off semi-final. In a heated affair, the Reds progressed on penalties and then went on to secure promotion in the final.

But Sheffield United bounced back last season as they achieved automatic promotion back to the Premier League.

"They were obviously big games at the time. Really tight affair. But I've not thought about feelings between clubs it is not something we are thinking about. Fair play to Sheffield United on what they did last year. We know how hard it is to get out of the league."

"A lot has changed here when you look at the team and you look at how the club is growing. We are just on our own journey. We tend to think internally and think about ourselves. Like every Premier League game, it is going to be a tough game on Friday and it is going to be a great atmosphere."

"Every PL team is full of strengths and players that can make a difference in games and Sheffield United will be no different. A promoted team always come up with momentum. There is a core of players that have been there for a while. We will fully respect that and we will be ready for that but more importantly we will be focusing on ourselves. We are just thinking about how we can be at our best."

On not being Premier League new boys

After their Premier League survival last season, Forest are no longer the Premier League new boys and can now look to build towards stability in the top division.

"It is our second year I would not say we are a fully-fledged, established Premier League club. That takes time and hard work. Just because we have done that there is no sort of feeling of 'that's it we're here to stay', we have got to have the mentality of growth. If there is ever a feeling of complacency you will fall short every time. We have got to work even harder and play better than last year, to give ourselves the best chance to grow."

On home and away form

Forest's home form last season was electric, but their away form was not so much as they struggled to pick up points on the road, but Cooper has called for more balance.

"We have a lot of open discussions with the players. We need to improve our away form and results, but at the same time, we want to pick up good points at home. Even though there was a big imbalance last season, it doesn't mean we can't pick up points, but it does not mean we will definitely pick up points at home."

"We have to start from scratch every game in terms of planning and preparation. We have to earn the right to play well. It is always about the next game. Our focus has to be on what we are in control of," Cooper said