'I'm not too sure' on new Premier League rule changes to stoppage time, says Steve Cooper

Steve Cooper sat down for the first time this season ahead of the opening Premier League weekend. A transfer update, season prospects, and the challenge of facing Arsenal were the topics of discussion.

Nottingham Forest kickstart their Premier League campaign against Arsenal on Saturday afternoon as they look to consolidate their place in the Premier League, after surviving in their first season in the top flight since 1999.

On Brennan Johnson's fitness and transfer interest

Brennan Johnson has been the subject of interest from both Brentford and Tottenham this summer, but Nott'm Forest will be keen to keep hold of their prized asset. With reports emerging that Tottenham and Bayern Munich have agreed a fee for Harry Kane, it could spark a knock-on effect.

"He's fit. He obviously came back to pre-season with an injury that he picked up in the international games. That was unfortunate. He has committed really well to his rehab. He was back on the training pitch as soon as he could. It was great to get him involved last week," Cooper said.

"For sure he is a super young player and he showed last season that he can play well in the Premier League. There is naturally going to be talk and speculation about a player like Brennan. It's not something I've thought about too much. We know he is a talent and he may be a talking point for some clubs. But I can't lose any sleep over that," Cooper said.

On the new rule changes

It has been a major talking point from last weekend's set of EFL fixtures after there were record amounts of added time added on. Players and managers have called for a rethink citing fatigue and injuries as major cons.

"It was brought up at the managers' meeting and was discussed thoroughly. As always the FA and the Premier League will speak to the players every pre-season," Cooper said.

"The real talking points have been the stoppage time. I thought it was interesting the game at Wembley last week, and I think that set a precedent. It is going to be different. It is no longer going to be a 90-minute game. That comes with its pros and cons," Cooper said.

"It's going to be interesting to see the discussions on Monday and Tuesday. There will be teams that fall on the good and bad sides of the changes and I hope we don't fall on the bad side. My personal view at the moment is I'm not too sure," Cooper said.

On the Arsenal challenge

Arsenal challenged Manchester City for the title but fell away towards the end of the season with Nott'm Forest beating Arsenal to confirm Man City as champions. But in their away fixture, Arsenal battered Forest 5-0.

"It doesn't get much tougher away from home. At the same time, we are all working hard through pre-season and gearing up for the start of the season. 5-6 weeks of preparation you just want to get going and we're looking forward to it. It's a bit of a coincidence with our first six away games. There is nothing close to an easy game in this league. We will do everything we can to get as much out of every game," Cooper said.

"Arsenal have been the frontrunners in getting their business done, and I think there is a lot to be learned from that in terms of being clear on players you want and going and getting them. They had a brilliant season last year. All of that in the context of the game, makes it a massive challenge.

"You've got to go to these places and attack the challenge, but it does not get any tougher. We will have a plan and we will see if it comes together on the day," Cooper said.

On the signing of Anthony Elanga

Nott'm Forest signed Elanga from Manchester United for a fee of £15m. The Swedish winger had looked like he was going to break through at Man United so will be seen as a real coup for Cooper.

"He's an exciting young player and we look forward to him continuing his development. While having an impact on performances and results. We want him to be involved.

"People will see the attributes and the potential that he has. What is really exciting is his mentality and his growth mindset. We have not given him too much too soon," Cooper said.

"It goes into every player that you bring in, you try and understand as much as you can about a player, including attitude and mentality and for sure that is a real positive of Anthony's make-up. What you see as a footballer is one thing and what you're working with is another.

"He's really bought into us. We know he had a number of offers, so the fact he chose us is really pleasing. We now have to make sure we commit to doing what we said we will do with him," Cooper said.

On potential transfer business

With just over three weeks until the transfer window slams shut, there is still time for Forest to conduct some important business. They have only signed four players so far this summer compared to 23 last summer.

"I'm really enjoying working with the players. In terms of the bigger picture I can't really answer that now, we will see what it is like on September 1st.

"[On new incomings] It is difficult to put an exact number on it. One of the things we talked about at the end of the season was by retaining Premier League status, it gave us all an opportunity to grow. One of the main reasons to grow is with the squad and with the team," Cooper said.

"We want to do better this season and that's going to be tough. We are pleased with the players that have come in. We would have liked to do more business, but at the same time, I commit to the guys that are here. If in the next few weeks, we can strengthen the team, then that will be very beneficial for the team.

"For sure there are areas we want to strengthen, but I'm not going to go into it, because you've got to back what you've got," Cooper said

An injury update

Forest were plagued with injuries last season and this season has started in a similar sort of vein with Felipe, Moussa Niakhate and Taiwo Awoniyi confirmed to be missing for the trip to North London.

"[On players who won't be available] Felipe for sure. Moussa [Niakhate] is just about returning to training and so is Taiwo [Awoniyi] so the game probably comes too soon. Brennan has been back a couple of weeks so should be ok," Cooper said.