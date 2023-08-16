Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 2, 2023

Both Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United fell to defeats on the opening day of the new Premier League season. The side from The Steel City travel to the City Ground for a league fixture on Friday night for the first time since the 2021/2022 season.

The hosts on Friday lost their opener, 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium to Arsenal, despite putting in a battling performance that could have easily seen them walk away with a point.

Their visitors fell to a 1-0 defeat at home on their Premier League return, thanks to Odsonne Edouard's 50th minute goal for Crystal Palace.

Forest went behind at Emirates Stadium thanks to Eddie Nketiah's opener, which owed much to Gabriel Martinelli's sublime assist, which was added too by a Bukayo Saka stunner to put Arsenal 2-0 up.

Taiwo Awoniyi pulled one back for Steve Cooper's side, but they left the capital empty handed after a spirited performance.

Matches between these two have been tight, with Nottingham Forest clocking up 46 wins in this fixture, to The Blades' 44, with 32 draws between the two also.

In their last league encounter, Ryan Yates scored an equaliser for The Reds in added time, after Billy Sharp had given The Blades the lead in the second half.

Forest scorer that night, Ryan Yates, along with Ethan Horvath, Brennan Johnson, Joe Worrall, Scott McKenna and Alex Mighten who were all in the squad that night, are still at the club now.

As for Sheffield United's current crop, ten members of the squad from the draw in March 2021 still remain at the club. Goalkeepers, Adam Davies and Wes Foderingham. Defenders, Rhys Norrington-Davies, John Egan and Jack Robinson.

Midfielders, John Fleck and Ben Osborn, and forwards, Daniel Jebbison, Oli McBurnie and Rhian Brewster all still ply their trade with the Yorkshire club.

(Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images)

Team News:

Nottingham Forest:

Forest will be without their long term absentee Omar Richards, whilst Welsh shot stopper Wayne Hennessey and centre-half Felipe also remain sidelined for the clash with The Blades.

Steve Cooper is expected to switch to a back four, instead of the three centre-backs he used at Arsenal on opening day.

Three of Forests' summer signings, Anthony Elanga, who sparkled off the bench at the Emirates, USA International Matt Turner, and former Chelsea and Hull City man Ola Aina, all could be set for a start in Steve Cooper's starting XI, with former Manchester United man Elanga in line for his first start since his £15 million move from Manchester United.

Sheffield United:

The Blades' injury list is a lot more extensive than their midland counterparts, with five senior players set to miss out on the fixture.

In the opening day defeat to Crystal Palace, Blades manager Paul Heckingbottom had to rely on William Osula and new signing Benie Traore to lead the line, which is set to continue.

Summer Signing Anis Ben Slimane could also be in line for his first Premier League start, adding athleticism into the middle of the park for United. Alongside the Tunisian international, Gustavo Hamer could also make his Blades bow on Friday night, having signed from last year's defeated playoff finalists Coventry City, the day before the defeat on opening day.

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - AUGUST 11: Gustavo Hamer poses for pictures after signing for Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on August 11, 2023 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by SportImage/Sheffield United FC via Getty Images)

Predicted Lineups:

Nottingham Forest:

Turner (GK), Aurier, Worrall, Niakhate, Aina; Yates, Danillo, Mangala, Gibbs-White; Awoniyi, Johnson. (4-3-1-2).

Sheffield United:

Foderingham (GK), Ahmedhodzic, Egan, Robinson, Baldock; A.B. Slimane, Norwood, Hamer, Lowe; Osula, Traore. (3-5-2).

Key Players:

(Photo by Ritchie Sumpter/Nottingham Forest FC via Getty Images)

Granted this is probably the easy choice, there is a reason why Gibbs-White is the first name on the Forest team sheet this season.

In his debut season at The City Ground, the one time Blade notched up five goals and eight assists in 38 games in all competitions, after his £25 million move from Wolverhampton Wanderers last summer.

Despite not being at his sparkling best against Arsenal, he still completed 69% of his passes, and won over half of his 12 duels. His task on Friday night will be picking up the half spaces and gaps behind Taiwo Awoniyi, whilst pressing the Sheffield United backline backwards.

Sheffield United: Benie Traore

(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

The former BK Hacken man's debut for The Blades left plenty of optimism in the air for Sheffield United fans.

In the 87th minute, on his Bramall Lane bow in a front 3 with Osula and Ben Osborn, he was tasked with a slightly different role than he filled at his former club in Sweden.

The hitman bagged 12 goals in 14 appearances last season in Sweden, causing The Blades to fight off competition from Rangers to sign the Ivory Coast U23 International, who will be one of the keys for United to get a result at The City Ground.

Match Details:

Where will the match take place?

The game will be taking place at Nottingham Forest's City Ground Stadium.

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick off at 19:45 BST on Friday.

How can I watch?

For UK viewers, the game will not be available to watch live.