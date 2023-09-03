Jurgen Klopp reiterates that Mohamed Salah is not for sale

Jurgen Klopp has reiterated that Mo Salah is not for sale after Liverpool rejected a £150m offer from Al-Ittihad and the club will rebuff any further advancements from the Saudi Arabia club.

Salah scored Liverpool’s third goal in a 3-0 victory over Aston Villa yesterday after Dominik Szoboszlai opened the scoring in the third minute and Matty Cash’s own goal doubled the home side’s advantage.

After the game, Szoboszlai said that Salah had told the Liverpool dressing room that he wanted to stay. “He wants to stay, he wants to be here and be with us,” the Hungary international said. “We are really happy — we need people in the team like him.”

Klopp also doubled down on Salah remaining at the club even though there is time left in the Saudi Pro League transfer window and for an improved bid to arrive for the Egyptian, who was involved in all three Liverpool goals.

“He didn’t tell me but he didn’t have to. He speaks with his training and performances and behaviour,” Klopp said. “We had meetings this week, and the meetings were not about what we did in the past, it was about what we will do in the future.

“Mo was with the players’ [leadership] committee and had his moments where he was talking and it was nothing like ‘by the way, this is only until next week’ or whatever. He is completely here and if Dom said that, fine. Mo doesn’t have to come into my office and tell me ‘by the way, boss … [I’m not going]’. For me it wasn’t a subject for one second, to be honest, besides the questions.

“Nobody came to me and told me something could happen or whatever. I’m pretty sure I would have got a call but I didn’t. And Mo didn’t look for a second like he thought about anything else other than about Aston Villa. He’s a world-class player, no doubt about that. And I’m really pleased he is in my team.”

Liverpool ran out comfortable victors against Aston Villa and the only downside to the win was the hamstring injury suffered by Trent Alexander-Arnold that threatens his participation in England’s games against Ukraine and Scotland. Klopp said that the 24-year-old will undergo scans for a full prognosis.

“I asked him and he said it’s [his] hamstring. Not too serious is his opinion, but we obviously have to wait for the scans. Then we will know more,” Klopp said.

'We lost to better teams'

Meanwhile, Unai Emery, the Aston Villa manager, felt his side were unable to live with Liverpool in the first half and said his players must dust themselves down after being defeated by a superior team

“We were excited before the match but the first half was key, we created good chances but were not clinical and the defence was little bit weak, and they were clinical,” Emery said.

“We have to close today’s match and continue working and hope we can improve. We have lost two matches, to Newcastle and Liverpool, because now they are better than us, that is the reality, but we need to keep improving and get close to them.”