"I don't expect anyone else to come in" says Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta faced questions from the press ahead of their big fixture against Manchester United on the weekend.

Arteta was in great spirits as he spoke about all the outgoings that happened this weekend, any potential incomings, Eddie Nketiah's recent call-up, routes to work, the M25 and much more.

The Gunners will face off against the Red Devils on Sunday afternoon, and having been held to a 2-2 draw against Fulham due to a late leveller from João Palhinha last week, will look to return back to winning ways.

Their last head-to-head at the Emirates Stadium provided one of the games of the season, with a 90th-minute winner from new England international Eddie Nketiah proving the difference, as well as some excellent finishes from Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka.

On all the players leaving this week

While Arsenal worked intensively to get their recruitment done early, many of the player departures have come at a late stage in the transfer window.

Kieran Tierney was announced as a Real Sociedad player on Sunday on a loan deal, while Folarin Balogun has made a permanent switch to AS Monaco for £35m million.

Full-back Nuno Tavares was announced adorning Nottingham Forest colours on a loan deal this morning with an option to buy, while late moves could be expected for Albert Sambi Lokonga, Rob Holding and potentially Nicolas Pepe before the window draws to a close.

On being asked about the outgoings, Arteta said "We are working together to find the best solutions and I think that we have found them... the players are happy and the club did some good business as well."

Asked more specifically about Balogun's situation, Arteta replied that "we did not have space for him in the squad to give him the minutes that he needs. He wanted the chance to continue developing his career, so going to a good club [AS Monaco] that has such big experience for developing talent. Really happy for him."

The 22-year-old was a standout player in Ligue 1 last season, scoring 22 goals in all competitions for Stade de Reims.

On the prospect of additional incomings

The Gunners pounced early to secure their main transfer targets, already incorporating the likes of Declan Rice and Kai Havertz into starting roles.

However, with deadline day slamming shut on Friday evening, it doesn't seem that Arsenal will dip their hand back into the market.

"For me, deadline day is more serene, I don't have much work, finalise a few more things... but I don't expect anyone to come in," Arteta said.

With the other arrivals of David Raya from Brentford and Jurrien Timber from Ajax, the Gunners' total £208 million spending spree has reached its conclusion. It is the hope that the recruitment is enough to steer them into the front of the pack in the quest for the Premier League title.

On Eddie Nketiah's senior call up

As the record top scorer for the England U21s with 16 goals, Gareth Southgate has finally called upon the Arsenal forward for his upcoming squad in September.

The 24-year-old has been patient for both club and country but is finally on the receiving end of plenty of opportunities having impressed recently for the Gunners after Gabriel Jesus sustained an injury at the World Cup last December.

"I am so pleased. If someone deserves it in this squad, that's him as well. An academy player that had some moments when his pathway wasn't very clear and he had to fight it through and I just love his mentality."

"I love his mentality, his work rate, how much he loves his game. In this country you have to be phenomenal to play there at the level. I’m so happy for him," Arteta said.

The Arsenal manager now faces a tough decision to make on whether to start Nketiah or opt for the returning Jesus who is now fit again and in contention to play.

On facing Manchester United

Arsenal and Manchester United have had their fair share of enthralling encounters over the years, and Sunday's match promises nothing less.

The Gunners will want to take all three points having dropped two against Fulham, while United have built momentum having come back to win from a 2-0 deficit against Nottingham Forest.

"We know the history between the two clubs and the games that we had in the past. Last year was a great example. It’s going to be a competitive match. A big battle on Sunday and we want to come away with three points."

Arteta and ten Hag are also very tactical in their approach to matches, and there is no doubt that both managers will want to amend mistakes made in their recent fixtures.

"There were some errors as well involved there, which hopefully we can eradicate... Normally it’s a very entertaining match, Arteta said.

On different formations being played

Arteta has been criticised recently for his experimental lineups and formations used at the start of this season.

With Gabriel notably dropping to the bench, Thomas Partey has been featuring in a 'right back' position in the backline, while Rice has also been taking on new adventurous roles in the midfield.

With the game including more and more in-depth analysis, the Spaniard has tried many different structures and phases of play to outmaster their opponent.

"I think we discuss formations in a different way. In the other day there were 36 different formations in the match. Against Manchester City 43."

"For me it’s something very different maybe from the ways that you look," Arteta responded to the press.

On the Champions League draw

For the first time since the 2016/17 campaign, Arsenal are back in the UEFA Champions League.

Thursday afternoon's draw in Monaco decided the Gunners' fate for what lies ahead in the group stages. They were allotted to Group B, which means that they will meet Sevilla, RC Lens and PSV Eindhoven.

Arteta gave his reaction to the draw, saying "It was first of all great to sit there, I was there with my kids waiting for it, they were betting on it and it was a great bit of fun. It’s what it is. We don’t have any say on that.

"We have some beautiful games to play, some very difficult matches to play as well. We are looking forward to start that journey," Arteta said.

Despite the club's rich history, the last time Arsenal came within distance of the prestigious Champions League trophy was as runners-up in 2005, as well as coming close under Unai Emery in the Europa League final in 2019.

When asked about the potential of the Gunners gunning for glory this season, he responded that 'we are participating so we have a chance, but let’s start with the first game and see where we get.'

For now, Arsenal will concentrate on the Premier League and it starts with beating a strong, rejuvenated Manchester United side.