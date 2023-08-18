Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 2, 2023

Liverpool and Bournemouth will be looking to get their first wins of the Premier League season, when they meet at Anfield on Saturday.

It has been a frustrating few weeks for Jurgen Klopp's men, who drew 1-1 against Chelsea last Sunday, while they lost out to the west London club in the transfer market - not once but twice.

Liverpool started off brightly at Stamford Bridge, with Luis Diaz opening the scoring, however, they were pegged back by Axel Disasi's opportunist finish.

Away from the action, transfers for Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia fell through as both players preferred to join Chelsea over Liverpool. Still, they have now completed a deal for Japanese midfielder Wataru Endo from Stuttgart.

Bournemouth also began their campaign with a 1-1 draw against West Ham United, thanks to Dominic Solanke's late equaliser for the Cherries.

It was an encouraging start for new boss Andoni Iraola,, who would have feared the worst when Jarrod Bowen struck the opening goal.

The South Coast side have strengthened in the transfer window with the likes of Hamed Traore, Alex Scott, Justin Kluivert and Max Aarons all coming through the door at the Vitality Stadium.

Bournemouth will be hoping that Saturday's game is not a repeat of the 9-0 defeat that they suffered at Anfield last season which marked the end of Scott Parker's time in charge.

They have not won any of their six away league games with Liverpool.

Team News

Liverpool

Midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic still remain sidelined with their hip and groin issues, but they are not expected to be too far away from their return.

The match is likely to come too soon for new signing Endo, because he is still waiting for his work permit clearance.

Klopp might choose an attacking line-up again with Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai pushing to start again.

AFC Bournemouth

Defender Lloyd Kelly could return for the Cherries, which would signify a welcome boost for Bournemouth.

Marco Senesi and Max Aarons are both available for selection, despite both being taken off during the 1-1 draw with West Ham.

Adam Smith, Ryan Fredericks, Lewis Cook,, Alex Scott,, Marcus Tavernier and Dango Ouattara remain out - which is a source of frustration for Iraola at this early stage of the season.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz; Nunez. (4-2-3-1)

Bournemouth

Neto; Aarons, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez; Rothwell, Billing; Brooks, Christie, Anthony; Solanke. (4-2-3-1)

Key Players

Liverpool - Mohamed Salah

The Egyptian winger looked sharp last weekend when he gave Ben Chilwell and Levi Colwill all kinds of problems in the first half.

He created the goal for Diaz, while he also had a goal narrowly disallowed for offside and hit the crossbar too.

Salah is just one short of 200 goal involvements in the Premier League, he has 139 goals and 60 assists. The 31-year-old will be expecting to add to that on Saturday.

He has netted eight goals in eight appearances against the Cherries.

AFC Bournemouth - Dominic Solanke

If Bournemouth are to get a result at Anfield, they will have to soak up a lot of pressure but also provide a threat on the counter-attack.

Solanke's well-taken finish against West Ham shows the confidence that he is now playing with.

The former Liverpool man has become the key player at the Vitality Stadium, and he is finally starting to fulfil the promise that was expected of him, when he made the £19 million move from Liverpool in 2019.

Solanke has scored nine of his 11 Premier League goals in the second half of matches. Can he make that 10 on Saturday?

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The match will take place at Anfield in Liverpool.

What time is kick-off?

The game will begin at 15:00 BST on Saturday afternoon.

How can I watch?

The match will not be shown live in the UK due to the 3pm football blackout. Highlights will be available on the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel at full-time.