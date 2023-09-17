Arteta raises possibility of changing goalkeepers mid-game

Mikel Arteta has raised the possibility of swapping his goalkeepers during a game and likened the position to any other on the pitch.

The Arsenal manager gave David Raya, who was signed from Brentford this summer, his debut in the 1-0 win away to Everton on Sunday and dropped the club’s established No.1 ‘keeper, Aaron Ramsdale, to the substitute’s bench.

Although Raya was rather untroubled during the game at Goodison Park, his manager made it clear that he could start a goalkeeper for a match and then swap them should events dictate such a move.

“I cannot have two players in each position and not play them. David has tremendous qualities, like Aaron has, like Karl [Hein] has and we have to use them,” he said.

“I am a really young manager and I have only been in the job for three and a half years and I have few regrets in what we have done. One of them is that on two occasions I felt after 60 minutes and 85 minutes in two games in this period, to change the keeper in that moment and I didn’t do it.

“I didn’t have the courage to do it. But I am able to take a winger, or a striker and put a central defender back and go to a back five to hold that result. And we drew those games and I was so unhappy and someone is going to do it and maybe it [the reaction] will be, ‘oh! That is strange. Why?’

Getty: Stuart MacFarlane

“Why not? Tell me why not. You have all the qualities in another goalkeeper and you want to do something to change the momentum, do it. It is a regret that I have and my feeling is to get everyone engaged in the team. They have to play regardless of the competition. Do it. That is my message.”

It remains to be seen whether Arteta rotates Ramsdale back into the team for Arsenal’s games against PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League on Wednesday and the north London derby against Tottenham Hotspur next weekend.

When asked about his decision to start with Raya, Arteta said: “The same rationale about why Fabio [Vieira] played here or Eddie [Nketiah] or Gabriel Jesus. I haven’t had a single question on why Gabriel Jesus didn’t start. He has won more trophies than anybody else, including me, in that dressing room.”

Arsenal extended their unbeaten start to the season with a fourth league win courtesy of Leandro Trossard’s strike in the 69th minute after Gabriel Martinelli, who went off injured and was replaced by the Belgian, had a first-half goal disallowed for offside.

“I’m extremely happy with the performance and the way we played,” Arteta said of Arsenal’s first away win at Everton since 2017. “After six years of not doing that that was the challenge for us and the opportunity as well.

Getty: Stuart MacFarlane

“We looked at everything we needed to do and I saw that on the pitch. We created a lot of chances, I think we dominated the game, we gave nothing away. To do that here is a big compliment to the players because it’s not easy to do that.”

'I thought we'd have more points'

At the end of the week when majority shareholder, Farhad Moshiri, announced he had signed an agreement to sell his stake in the club, Everton fell to their fourth league defeat of the season.

One point from five matches is the club’s worst tally since 1994-95 and manager Sean Dyche admits he expected a greater return at this stage.

“I thought we would have more points on the board by now but you can’t give the ball away that many times,” he said. “That link on transition was missing and we weren’t effective enough. We are conceding softish goals.

“Our growth is where we are. There is a reality. Last season nothing was solved. I’ve said there is massive work to be done.”