Crystal Palace 0-1 Arsenal: Post-Match Player Ratings

Arsenal made it two wins from two as they overcame a battling Crystal Palace side, despite playing the last half an hour with 10 men following a sending off in defence.

Arsenal enjoyed large spells of dominance during the first half but, despite enjoying 68% possession in the opening 45 minutes, The Gunners failed to find an opener.

The second half started much like the first had finished and Mikel Arteta's side were rewarded for their efforts as Sam Johnstone bought down Eddie Nketiah in the penalty area. Skipper Martin Ødegaard stepped up and converted - giving his side a deserved lead.

The game was turned on its head as Takehiro Tomiyasu received a second yellow card after a seemingly soft foul on Jordan Ayew, giving a real boost to the hosts.

The Gunners fought hard, though, and were able to see out a nervy last 30 minutes to take all three points back to north London - maintaining a 100% start to their season.

Sam Johnstone - 5.5/10

Johnstone had, by most metrics, a great game.

He made numerous good saves, denying Arteta's side at pivotal moments throughout the game, and was dominant in the air to help his defence from set-pieces.

He ultimately cost his side the game after giving away the game-deciding penalty, having taken out Nketiah near the edge of the six-yard box.

Joel Ward - 6.5/10

Ward had a tough battle against Martinelli, and was able to shut the Brazilian out for large periods of the game. He could not have done much more for his side.

Joachim Andersen - 7/10

The Dane put in a top class performance and was able to shut out the Arsenal attack, with him and his defensive partner deserving more than a 1-0 loss.

Marc Guéhi - 7/10

Had it not been for Guéhi and his defensive partner Andersen, the scoreline could have been a lot more damaging for The Eagles. They provided solidity at the back and will clearly be fundamental for the club this season.

Tyrick Mitchell - 7/10

It was always going to be a very difficult game for Mitchell against one of the league's best wingers in Bukayo Saka. He held his own, though and, later in the game, created some real chances for his side as they searched for an equaliser.

Jefferson Lerma - 6.5/10

On his home debut, Lerma put in a strong performance and did well to go toe-to-toe with a very strong Arsenal midfield. His defensive play bailed his side out a few times and was well-received by the home fans.

Cheick Doucouré - 6/10

Doucouré had a good game, though a bad challenge saw him rightly cautioned by the referee. Amid interest from teams like Liverpool, his progressive performance will do little to dissuade potential suitors.

Jordan Ayew - 7/10

Jordan Ayew had a very solid game.

He proved a real threat in the Crystal Palace attack, created several real chances for his sides, and forced Ramsdale into a good save or two.

He was also very proficient in drawing fouls, which is what led to the dismissal of fullback Tomiyasu in the 67th minute.

Eberechi Eze - 7.5/10

He has long been one of his club's most important players, and today was no different.

His chance creation and ball progression were superb and, on another day, would have created one if not more goals for the home side.

Jeffrey Schlupp - 6.5

Schlupp by no means had a bad game, but was unable to make much of an impact in attack before being substituted in the 74th minute.

Odsonne Édouard - 6/10

Crystal Palace have long needed a top class striker and today was another lesson as to why. Édouard had a very quiet game and missed a big chance which could have changed the game for his side.

Substitutes

Naouirou Ahamada (74') - 5.5/10

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (83') - 5.5/10

Arsenal

Aaron Ramsdale - 7/10

Ramsdale had a perhaps surprisingly busy evening, but was a wall in The Gunners' goal, keeping his side in the game, and then the lead, at key times throughout the match.

Thomas Partey - 5.5/10

It is not entirely his fault, but Partey looked very out of place at right back.

He showed promising glimpses during attacks and when carrying the ball at times, but was never overly convincing in defensive moments. He improved as the game progressed, especially when Arteta changed the side's shape.

William Saliba - 7.5/10

Saliba was a brick wall in defence and, while he made one mistake which looked dangerous, he produced a world class tackle in the box to rectify it.

Ben White - 6.5/10

White perhaps had a quieter game than some others, but did not put a foot wrong when called upon and was a real asset to his side throughout the duration of the game.

Takehiro Tomiyasu - 4/10

Tomiyasu put in a very sub-par performance.

Though he was linking up well with Gabriel Martinelli in attack, and taking up a more central role, that is not what his job is. Defensively, he was frequently being beaten by Ayew and, on the last such occasion, was sent off for a second yellow card.

In his defence, both bookings seemed very harsh, but, nevertheless, it marked a poor performance for the Japanese international.

Declan Rice - 7/10

Arsenal's record signing put in a commanding performance in midfield and was hugely impactful when The Gunners went down to 10 men, and were looking to hold on to their narrow lead.

Kai Havertz - 6.5/10

Havertz was not exceptional, but put in a very solid performance, and was constantly getting into good positions. If he continues this, attacking returns are sure to follow.

Martin Ødegaard - 8/10

Ødegaard once again was a constant threat in attack and contributed a lot with his linkup play, and was on target to convert Arsenal's penalty, which ultimately won his side the game.

Bukayo Saka - 8/10

As is seemingly a weekly occurrence now, Bukayo Saka had a superb game. He constantly beat his man and made darting runs inside the box, and was a real handful for the opposition defence.

Eddie Nketiah - 7/10

Nketiah was unlucky not to score after hitting the post in the first half, but did miss a couple of good chances during the game. He came up trumps for his side, though, when he won the penalty in the second half that would ultimately see them go on to win.

Gabriel Martinelli - 7/10

Martinelli did not enjoy the best time against the right-hand side of the Palace set-up, but produced a couple of really promising chances throughout the game.

His most influential moment of the game was a quick free-kick which enabled Nketiah to knock the ball past the keeper and draw the penalty.

Gabriel Magalhães (70') - 6/10

Jorginho (79') - 6/10

Jakub Kiwior (89') - 5.5/10

Oleksandr Zinchenko (89') - 5.5/10