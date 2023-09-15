Everton vs Arsenal: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 5, 2023

Sean Dyche's side picked up, rather frustratingly, their first point of the season before the international break, as they were held to a 2-2 draw away to Sheffield United, having led the game thanks to an early goal.

They find themselves 18th, in the relegation zone, already staring in the face of yet another relegation battle - meaning that a win cannot come soon enough. Their opponents, Arsenal, have had a very different fortune to start the season, with the Gunners yet to lose a game.

Last time out Mikel Arteta's side enjoyed a magnificent late comeback as they beat Manchester United 3-1 at home. Already two points behind the holders, Manchester City, a win will be very welcome to the north Londoners as they hope to mount another title challenge this season.

Although, on paper, this should prove to be a very difficult game for the Toffees, history is on their side. Arsenal have not won at Goodison Park since October 2017 when Arsène Wenger was still managing the club.

With that being said, Arsenal have won three of their last four games against their Merseyside counterparts (including home games) - meaning that they will need the stadium to be rocking if they want a positive result.

Team News

Dele Alli remains sidelined with a groin issue, while Seamus Coleman continues to suffer from a knee problem. The duo are edging closer to a return, according to Dyche, who said:

"Dele [Alli] and Seamus [Coleman] are still a bit of time away, but they're on the grass with the physios - so that's good - but not working with us."

Jack Harrison will have to wait to make his Everton debut, as he continues to recover from a groin injury, with the winger definitely ruled out of the Arsenal game as an absolute minimum.

Defender Jarrad Branthwaite is expected to be back in contention, having withdrawn from the England U21 squad earlier this month to focus on his recovery from a groin issue.

Veteran midfielder André Gomes (calf) remains a doubt for the game, but is expected to face a late fitness test as he nears a return.

The manager gave a positive update on Dominic Calvert-Lewin, after the striker suffered a facial issue after a clash against Aston Villa in August. On his availability, Dyche said:

"With Dom, it was obviously the facial injury, so he managed to keep his fitness up, which is good. He will certainly be coming back into the fold."

Elsewhere both James Tarkowski and Lewis Dobbin are expected to be available for selection following knocks, with Michael Keane likely to be an option, providing he passes a late fitness test.

New signing Jurriën Timber remains out after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury, with the 22-year-old expected to miss most, if not all, of the season.

Mohamed Elneny also remains out of action having picked up a bad knee injury at the start of the calendar year.

The only other known issue for the Gunners is Thomas Partey, who had withdrawn from the Ghana squad with a reported groin issue.

Likely Line-ups

Pickford; Patterson, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Young; Onana, Gueye, Garner, Doucoure; Calvert-Lewin, Beto

Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Rice, Havertz; Saka, Ødegaard, Martinelli; Jesus

Key Players

Everton - Beto

Although he has played just a little over 135 minutes for the Toffees since joining for a £26m fee from Udinese at the end of August, Beto looks like a real asset for Dyche's side.

Having scored on his debut in the Carabao Cup, the Portuguese striker also put in a great effort against Sheffield United, creating one big chance and proving to be a real handful for defenders.

He offers a different option in the Everton attack and is likely to be constantly involved during his side's attacks against Arsenal, and could well prove to be the difference in what will be a difficult game.

Arsenal - Declan Rice

For £105m, you would have rightly expected Rice to hit the ground running for the Gunners. But even so, he has adapted to his new surroundings and teammates so quickly, and looks completely at home.

Having scored a crucial goal last time out, and been a powerhouse in the midfield, it is no surprise to see him highlighted as a key player for Arteta's side.

In most difficult away games, which this certainly constitutes, the midfield is where the game is won or lost, so much responsibility will fall on Rice's shoulders as his side will look to assert dominance on the game from the off.

Match Details

Where is the match being played?

The game is being played at Everton's home stadium, Goodison Park.

When is the match?

The game is being played today, Sunday 17th September 2023. Kick off will be at 16:30 GMT.

How can I watch?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Highlights will also be posted to each club's YouTube channel shortly after full-time.