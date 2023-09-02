Newcastle Transfer Window Review

It was yet another record-breaking transfer window in the Premier League, with clubs splashing out a total of £2.36 billion on new players - £440m more than the previous record that was set last summer.

For Newcastle, after including their obligations to buy at the end of the season, they have spent over £150m, a rather modest expenditure when taking into account other clubs' spending - without forgetting they have the richest owners in the world.

Seven new players arrived on Tyneside, with four of these arrivals expected to play a key part in the first team, while the other three seemingly being ones for the future.

Whereas in terms of outgoings, only two players actually commanded a transfer fee upon their permenant departure, with the majority going out on loan or subsequently being released.

Here is a review of their summer transfer window as a whole:

Notable Arrivals

Sandro Tonali - £55m

Tonali signing his Newcastle contract - (Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via GETTY Images)

Becoming Newcastle's second most expensive signing of all time, as well as the most expensive Italian player in history, Sandro Tonali has a lot of pressure on his shoulders - something that he is more than capable of handling with his wealth of experience at just 23 years old.

He has already racked up over 180 appearances in Italy for Brescia and AC Milan, while his first three in the Premier League have been seriously impressive, with the midfielder scoring on his debut for the club.

Not only does he have the Andrea Pirlo aesthetic, he has similarities in his style of play to one of Italy's greatest ever midfielders too, with Tonali's set-piece quality and leadership being up there alongside his.

The combination of his tackling ability and work-rate will also stand him in good stead on Tyneside, with the Italian already winning over the Newcastle fans with his passion and performances.

Harvey Barnes - £39m

Barnes training with Newcastle - (Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images)

The Englishman is a player who already has proven himself in the Premier League, with the 25-year-old coming off the back of his best goal-scoring season to date with 13 for a relegated Leicester City side.

He is a pacy, energetic and direct player who likes to drive at defences, while also cutting in on his right foot to unleash a shot at goal.

He is by no means the finished article but he is certainly a player that Eddie Howe can develop and get playing football like no one thought they could, just like he has done with Joelinton and Miguel Almiron.

He also gives Newcastle that extra option off the bench and increases their squad depth, something that will be crucial as they play Champions League football for the first time in over 20 years.

Tino Livramento - £32m

Livramento after signing for Newcastle - (Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images)

Another player they dipped into the Championship for, but again, Livramento is a signing with experience at the top level.

Signed by Southampton from Chelsea in 2021, the full-back had an excellent debut campaign in the Premier League, before a series of injuries significantly halted his progress.

He made just two appearances last year for the Saints, with Newcastle taking a huge gamble when vying for his signature, particularly as it comes with a sizeable price tag.

But as a speedy, confident and attacking full-back, he might just be a risk worthy of taking, especially as he will be an understudy to one of the best in his position, Kieran Trippier.

Lewis Hall - Loan with obligation to buy for up to £35m

Hall in his first training session - (Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images)

The 18-year-old was the last arrival for Newcastle in this window, with the full-back coming in from Chelsea on a season-long loan, with an obligation to buy for £28m + £7m in add ons at the end of the season.

He is another player they are taking a risk on, with the Englishman only having nine Premier League appearances under his belt, albeit it those nine being rather impressive outings.

The boyhood Newcastle fan is also capable of playing in midfield, again increasing their squad depth as they prepare for their busiest season to date.

It will be interesting to see how much game time he receives, mainly because of the ever-reliable Dan Burn being first choice, but he is certainly a player who will get minutes in cup competitions and is one to watch for the future.

Notable outgoings

Allan Saint-Maximin - £23m to Al Ahli

Saint-Maximin lining up for Al Ahli - (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh via Getty Images)

One of only two players to be sold permanently by Newcastle this summer, with the Frenchman joining fellow PIF-owned club Al Ahli in Saudi Arabia.

Saint-Maximin was a fan-favourite on Tyneside with his entertaining style of play. He loved to carry the ball forwards and he did so with flair, at some points looking like he grew up on the streets of Brazil.

He was arguably their best player before the Saudi takeover, but since then his opportunities have been limited due to an overhaul of players arriving at the club, as well has his end product never really materialising.

His injury record is also another key reason why they decided to sell, with the 25-year-old missing 13 games last season with four separate injuries.

Chris Wood - £15m to Nottingham Forest

Wood playing for Nottingham Forest - (Photo by Catherine Ivill via Getty Images)

The New Zealand international was never a mainstay in the side but his inclusion is worthy due to the transfer fee they received for him.

He was sent out on loan in January to Nottingham Forest, scoring once in seven appearances, but after meeting the 'conditional agreements' in his contracts, Forest were obliged to pay £15m for him.

It was a shrewd piece of business by the Magpies and the transfer fee does not only help them comply with Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules, but it frees up a space in the squad to register players who can make more of an impact.

Summary

Overall it has been an efficient summer for Newcastle United and one that has set them up nicely for the new season.

They identified one target at a time and put all of their focus into attaining them, in the end getting all the players they went in for without having to panic last minute.

The main priority was to increase depth and they have achieved this whilst also improving the starting lineup with Tonali, making the schedule easier to manage for Eddie Howe as they play Champions League football.

However, one or two more players were probably needed to make it a perfect window, with their quality options at centre back still being severely limited.