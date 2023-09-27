Southampton vs Leeds: Championship Preview, Gameweek 9, 2023.

Leeds United will travel down to the South Coast for a lunchtime kick-off on Saturday, but the two teams relegated from the Premier League last season are in two different positions. Leeds are near the top end of the table whereas the Saints will be looking to turn their form around after recent results have made their table viewing grim for their fans to view.

After Saints had their first significant loss away to Sunderland - which they lost 5-0 - the losses have not stopped coming. Since then they have failed to the likes of Leicester and Ipswich who were both at home and just last game week they lost 2-1 away from home to Middlesbrough who were bottom of the Championship and had only one point.

Leeds on the other hand, had a slow start to their season but have now been on good form being unbeaten in their last six games, they have won away to Ipswich and Millwall in recent weeks and just beat Watford 3-0 at home last weekend, which shows they are on form and Saints are in for a tough game week.

Ones to watch: Sam Edozie

Southampton winger Sam Edozie has come out of his shell for the Championship side this season. Edozie featured for the side in the Premier League and had good performances but this season Edozie could be the difference for the Saints side.

The England youngster got his first league goal against QPR where the Saints picked up all three points.

Edozie has featured in eight matches this season and has tallied two goals to his name, with his second goal coming against Leicester.

The winger is a dangerous man to opposition defenses and always makes things happen, he is one to watch throughout the Championship campaign.

Ones to watch: Joel Piroe

Joel Piroe made the switch from Swansea to Leeds in the summer transfer window this season, Leeds bought him into the club for just £10 million plus add-ons, but he is seeming a bargain after a good start to the season.

The striker has scored four goals in just five games for Leeds, Piroe is a well-known Championship striker who is guaranteed to score goals, last season he netted 19 goals in 43 games for Swansea and also registered two assists.

Leeds would have wanted a goalscorer like him so he could fire Leeds back up to the top flight.

Team News, Southampton:

Southampton are still without captain Jack Stephens for the Leeds game, he still has a boot on his foot but has been seen doing gym work throughout the week at Staplewood.

Saints boss Russell Martin spoke about Charly Alcaraz last week and why he had not been starting, Alcaraz had received family news which has not put him in the right frame of mind to be starting, although Saints fans would argue he is one of their best players and are missing out on him throughout this run of games.

Team News, Leeds:

Leeds have confirmed that striker Patrick Bamford could be an option this weekend against Southampton.

Although they will be without Wilfried Gnoto, manager Daniel Farke says that his minor injury was 'successful'.

Djed Spence and Junior Firpo are still not back in full training and won't travel down to the South Coast.

Predicted Line-ups:

Southampton: Bazuna; Walker-Peters, Bednerak, Harwood-Bellis, Manning; Downes, Smallbone, Charles; A. Armstrong, Edozie, Adams.

Leeds: Meslier; Ayling, Rodon, Cooper, Byram: Ampadu, Kamara; James, Summerville; Piroe; Rutter.

How to watch:

Southampton vs Leeds will be shown on Sky Sports with the kick-off being at 12:30 at St Mary's.