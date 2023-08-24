Southampton vs Queens Park Rangers: Championship Preview, Gameweek 4, 2023

Southampton host QPR at St Mary's on the back of a late win away to Plymouth Argyle,, they will be looking to pick up three points to help their promotion ambitions. They are currently unbeaten in three games this season.

Saints took the lead at Home Park last weekend with a goal from Nathan Tella in the 49th minute but their lead hardly lasted a minute as Plymouth equalised with a goal from Ryan Hardie.

With the game nearing the end, it seemed likely that it would end with the points shared, but a team like Southampton are relentless.

Che Adams scored another 90+4 minute winner as the Saints took all three points back to the South Coast.

Queens Park Rangers lost to newly promoted Ipswich Town at home last week after conceding Conor Chaplin's 75th-minute strike, the game would then finish 0-1 as Ipswich took home the three points to continue their fantastic start to the season.

The R's on the other hand have won just one game this season after beating Cardiff City away from home 1-2, Sinclair Armstrong and Kenneth Paul got themselves on the score sheet.

Key players

Che Adams

Che Adams has been key for Southampton this season, he has scored three in three, with two of those being last-minute winners.

One last-minute winner came on the opening day of the season away to Sheffield Wednesday in the 87th minute and his most recent last-minute winner came away to Plymouth on Saturday in the 90+4 minute.

The Scottish international has been linked with a move away from the South Coast, with Everton reportedly being interested in the striker.

Sinclair Armstrong

Sinclair Armstrong will be a player that the Southampton defense will keep an eye on throughout the game on Saturday, as he will look to utilise his pace in behind.

This season, he has already registered more goal involvements in three games than he had in 22 games during the last campaign. Sinclair has one goal and assist this season, in the 2022/23 season he did not pick up a goal contribution.

Sinclair will certainly be one to watch in his second season at this level.

Team news

Southampton

Saints winger Kamaldeen Sulemana rejoined the first team preparations for this weekends match after a lengthy injury that has kept him on the sidelines for most of pre-season and the start of this new season.

The Ghana international joined the club during the January transfer window and has scored two goals, both of them coming against Liverpool in their 4-4 draw in their last appearance in the Premier League.

New Southampton signing Flynn Downes could make his debut for the Saints this weekend as Will Smallbone may not be fit enough to start, after going of injured in their 4-4 home draw against Norwich City.

Downes joined Southampton from West Ham on a season-long loan.

Queens Park Rangers

During their Carabao Cup defeat against Norwich, Lyndon Dykes limped off injured in the 64th minute, he was in the squad for their win at Cardiff City but was not involved when they faced Ipswich Town.

Dykes was QPR's top goal scorer season with eight goals and two assists in 39 matches.

If in contention, QPR boss Gareth Ainsworth could put him back into the team as he had been starting over Armstrong when fit.

Predicted Lineups

Southampton

Bazunu; Walker-Peters, Stephens (C), Bednarek, Manning; Charles, S.Armstrong, A.Armstrong; Tella, Adams, Edozie.

QPR

Begovic; Kakay, Cook, Fox; Smyth, Colback, Field, Paal; Willock, Armstrong, Chair.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

Southampton are the hosts for this fixture, with the match taking place at their home stadium, St Marys.

What time is kick-off?

The match is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, August 26 at 15:00 BST.