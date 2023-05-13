Leeds 2-2 Newcastle: Late Kristensen goal salvages crucial point for Leeds

Leeds United secured a vital point in the Premier League relegation battle after drawing 2-2 with Newcastle United at Elland Road.

The game ebbed and flowed throughout, with three penalties being awarded across the 90 minutes.

Leeds knew the importance of the first goal going into the match and they duly delivered early on. Luke Ayling gave the Whites the lead from close range after Rodrigo forced a fine save from Nick Pope.

The nature of the match quickly changed halfway through the first half. Patrick Bamford had the opportunity to double Leeds' lead, but his effort was saved by Pope. Minutes later, Newcastle struck back through a penalty of their own. Callum Wilson showed composure, unlike Bamford, to fire the Magpies level.

Wilson fired Newcastle ahead in the second half from the penalty spot once again. The striker showed composure, despite a long delay, to fire a powerful penalty down the middle of the goal.

Leeds did not stop fighting though, and found themselves level 78 minutes in. Following a scramble in the penalty area, Rasmus Kristensen's deflected strike sent Elland Road into bedlam.

Junior Firpo, who struggled all match, was sent off in stoppage time for a reckless foul on Anthony Gordon.

The result leaves Leeds stuck in the relegation zone, one point from safety, with just two games remaining. In a stark comparison, Newcastle still sit third, three points clear of Manchester United in fourth.

Story of the match

Leeds made three changes to the side that lost 2-1 to Manchester City last weekend. Robin Koch, Sam Greenwood, and Rodrigo replaced Adam Forshaw, Wilfried Gnonto, and Marc Roca.

Newcastle made just one change to their starting lineup, with Miguel Almiron replacing Jacob Murphy in the attack.

In a crucial match for Leeds' survival hopes, Ayling gave them the dream start. Rodrigo forced a fine save from Pope after latching onto a pinpoint cross from Bamford. However, Pope's save fell directly to the full-back, who fired it into an empty net. Elland Road erupted with joy!

(Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

Newcastle knew a defeat in Yorkshire would place them in an uncomfortable position going into the final two weeks. Understanding the importance, the Magpies responded well and immediately increased the match's tempo.

Despite having 65% possession in the opening 25 minutes, Newcastle could not threaten Joel Robles until the dynamic of the match took a sudden turn.

Things nearly went from bad to worse for the visitors when Joelinton brought down Junior Firpo in the box. Bamford stepped up to take the penalty but his penalty was saved. The striker chose to go to the keeper's right, yet Pope was quick to react and keep the threat at bay.

Bamford's penalty miss proved to be a turning point at Elland Road. Just minutes later, Newcastle won a penalty at the other end as Maximilian Wöber recklessly brought down Alexander Isak in the box.

Wilson did what Bamford could not do and fired Newcastle level with a powerful penalty into the bottom left corner. The atmosphere, which was previously deafening from the Elland Road faithful, quickly turned to silence as the travelling Newcastle fans made themselves heard for the first time.

(Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

The match ebbed and flowed until the half-time whistle; it was firmly in the balance after 45 minutes.

Second half

Leeds started the second half brightly knowing the importance of the match. Despite this, it was the visitors who came closest at the start of the second half. Wilson fired a powerful volley from the edge of the box, but his effort blazed over the bar.

Newcastle quickly began to increase the pressure. In quick succession, the visitors had an effort cleared off the line, before Robles was forced to erratically punch clear a dangerous cross.

Gnonto, who has been one of Leeds' most dynamic players all season, was tasked with helping the Whites earn all three points with under 30 minutes remaining. The Italian replaced Jack Harrison in attack.

Newcastle were handed another lifeline when Simon Hooper awarded the visitors a penalty for a handball from Firpo. There was minimal contact, but the referee judged there was enough to change the direction of the ball.

Just like in the first half, Wilson stepped up and fired Newcastle in front with a powerful penalty down the middle. Robles tried to distract the striker, yet his efforts were in vain.

The Magpies thought they had doubled their lead with 15 minutes remaining through Allan Saint-Maximin. The Frenchman fired it home from six yards out, but it was disallowed after Isak was judged to be offside in the build-up.

But the drama did not end there. Kristensen fired Leeds level 78 minutes in. After a scramble in the box, the ball fell to the defender on the edge of the box; his shot deflected off a Newcastle defender and fired past Pope.

Leeds pushed for a winner, but their job was made harder when Firpo was sent off for a reckless foul on Gordon. It gave Kieran Trippier a golden free-kick chance, however, the full-back could not take advantage.

Fabian Schar nearly scored a dramatic last-minute winner from the edge of the box, but the fairytale was not meant to be. As the full-time whistle blew, neither side felt too satisfied with the result.

Player of the match - Callum Wilson

Although the striker's two goals came from the penalty box, he showed composure and calmness on both occasions to help Newcastle secure a point.

Robles attempted to distract Wilson, but he remained calm in the face of pressure in front of the travelling fans. His partnership with Isak was not as effective as desired, but the former Bournemouth striker was still a key part of Newcastle's result.